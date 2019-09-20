Why San Francisco's New Bus Rapid Transit System Is A Game Changer
San Francisco's Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit Project took forever to build but citizens are already raving about how much of a difference it's made to the city's transportation needs.
San Francisco's Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit Project took forever to build but citizens are already raving about how much of a difference it's made to the city's transportation needs.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Mario Balotelli delivered the most dizzying goal that you'll have to watch in slow motion to fully appreciate.
In Thurstan Redding's photography series "Kids of Cosplay," the mundane and the fantastical collide in unexpected ways.
San Francisco's Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit Project took forever to build but citizens are already raving about how much of a difference it's made to the city's transportation needs.
Educators need a plan ambitious enough to remedy enormous learning losses.
Advocates of the proposal say it would prevent overdoses, slow the spread of HIV and inspire drug users to seek help, while proponents say safe injection sites would create an "open drug scene."
Watch as attempting to crush books throws a monkey wrench into one of the hydraulic lines.
This is not what I signed up for when we adopted!
A new generation of Korean entrepreneurs is taking makgeolli, a sweet and milky Korean rice wine, global.
John Oliver explains how Subway became the largest restaurant chain in the United States and why their franchisees are giving interviews like they're in the witness protection program.
Elon Musk owns about 15% of Tesla, reports say. The carmaker's stock tanked 6.4% on Friday after news of the allegations emerged.
Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin, 21, admitted to shooting an unarmed 62-year-old man in the head in a village in northeastern Ukraine in the early days of the war.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
If you close your eyes and imagine Pacino from the '60s, '70s, and '90s, you would not know this was someone doing a Pacino.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
The wardrobes in "Clueless' play as much of a central role to the plot of the movie as the characters as ModernGurlz explains in this 51-minute video essay.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
For decades, consumers were duped into believing that a fat-free food label would put them on the fast track to weight loss, when the complete opposite was true.
Three co-workers (Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim) try to cover up the fact that they killed their boss Mr. Dooley (Natasha Lyonne).
Paws aboard! A pet-friendly service premiers on the iconic train as calls grow for easier pet travel.
We post almost every single "Saturday Night Live" video every Sunday, and now that Season 47 has completed, it's time to choose between our favorites and pick the best sketches from the past seven months.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A guitarist encounters an onlooker who repeatedly exclaims, "You're not doing that!" Eventually, with extraordinary composure, he's able to defuse the situation.
Everyone experiences life differently, but if negativity just sticks with you more, you're not alone.
These illuminated cubes look like the ding-dang future! We want them in every friggin' room.
"A Few Good Men" director Rob Reiner also on Russia's list.
First-time SNL host Natasha Lyonne talks about her Netflix series, Russian Doll, shares a story about her father and reflects on her acting career.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
The Philippine coast guard says a ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire while approaching a northeastern province and many people escaped by jumping into the sea.
Trend forecasters stop by Weekend Update to discuss what's in and what's out the summer of 2022.
They don't look like Presbyterians to us, but it's hard to think of a more iconic fictional band than Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
Pete Davidson stops by Weekend Update to reflect on his eight years on "SNL".
BRB, plugging my phone into a pond.
After experiencing their third alien abduction, three people are questioned again by two agents at the Pentagon.
Owners of Tesla vehicles saw a warning notice on their screens recently, warning them to limit charging during peak hours in order to relieve the Texas power grid.
In a market where dealers won't negotiate, here's how to recognize when you're getting a deal, and when you're getting hosed.
The Cannes Film Festival was never quite the same after the cast of "Crash" showed up in 1996. Sorry David Cronenberg.
Over the last six months — and more specifically, the last two — millions of people whose jobs had allowed them to work from home have tested positive for COVID.
The conservative media outlet ran Facebook and Instagram ads for stories backing Johnny Depp, an investigation by media non-profit the Citizens for VICE World News found.
Televisions biggest stars answer nine questions about acting, breaking down their craft with candid anecdotes.
"I am 49 years old. Three years ago, I didn't know who Frank Sinatra was. … I did not recently come out of a cave. I am a Chinese immigrant who came to this country at age 32."
Single-use bottles, wrappers and containers are often simply discarded — but reforms that could make them infinitely recyclable are on the horizon.
Warming temperatures are eroding our ability to sleep, according to a new study.
"I just think life is strange, and I'm trying to reflect how strange life feels to me."
Prosecutors have indicated there was no evidence showing Trump Jr. would have known about alleged baiting that went on during the hunt.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for their birthday.
Recent rule changes made it easier for patients to get abortion pills through the mail, using telehealth services. Now there is growing demand for these services — and new legal battles brewing.
The flat-faced dogs are significantly more at risk for a number of veterinary problems, especially breathing difficulties.