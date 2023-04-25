DIGG PICKS
Save 40% On These Stretchy Work Pants
The Maker’s Stretch Work Pant from Wellen is made with 98 percent organic cotton and two percent spandex for better stretch. Plus, they have an elastic waistband and a drawstring to allow for a more exact fit. Comfort and durability are the priorities here.
Normally, these pants sell for $188, but Huckberry has them on sale right now for just $112 — a whopping 40 percent discount. Better yet, they're eligible for free shipping and returns.
