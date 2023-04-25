Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

Save 40% On These Stretchy Work Pants

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Save 40% On These Stretchy Work Pants
Everything about these pants are made to improve your mobility and comfort while you're working.
·
·
·

The Maker’s Stretch Work Pant from Wellen is made with 98 percent organic cotton and two percent spandex for better stretch. Plus, they have an elastic waistband and a drawstring to allow for a more exact fit. Comfort and durability are the priorities here.

Normally, these pants sell for $188, but Huckberry has them on sale right now for just $112 — a whopping 40 percent discount. Better yet, they're eligible for free shipping and returns.

Also Consider: Clean Up Anywhere With This Soap-Infused Travel Sponge

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories