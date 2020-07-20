Here's What You're Getting When You Spend $200 Million To Live In The World's Tallest Residential Building
If money was no limit, you could live higher than anyone else in the Western Hemisphere, at the top of the Central Park Tower.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product.
Never underestimate the sheer speed of ducks when they're hungry.
Many wealthy Americans insist they aren't rich, and that has profound implications in electoral politics as well as economic policy.
During its long period of decline, the Ottoman Empire was called "the sick man of Europe." The United States is now the sick man of the world.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
For decades, Paul Bateson's name has been attached to a spree of gruesome murders in the '70s. This is our search for what's true and what's legend.
A surprising number of NBC shows have exclusive licensing deals elsewhere, so the bench is thinner than something like HBO Max. The result is a medley of recent hits and classic TV that can be hard to fish through to find the good stuff. Let us help.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Joe Biden refuses to play into Donald Trump's hands.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
In the race to develop antibody drugs for COVID-19, a Dutch team found itself ahead of the pack.
Ikea sees an opportunity to rethink the home.
While we might not trust his fashion judgment when it comes to wedding dresses, we'd never say that he didn't try to give this his best shot.
With the stands empty this year, MLB fans will miss an important — and historically significant — moment to let those cheaters hear it!
If Steffi Ledbetter wants to kiss her boyfriend Anthony, she has to go through her dog Ginger first.
On the long timeline of racial justice protests in Portland, July 1 was a lifetime ago.
Last week's Twitter hack revealed how vulnerable social media has made the world.
The shooting took place at the home of New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas.
A new study from Kings College inspired a raft of headlines suggesting that immunity might vanish in months. The truth is a lot more complicated—and, thankfully, less dire.
"The Dark Knight Rises" is full of heady ideas and massive setpieces — and yet a tiny shred of dialogue from its opening minutes has become its most lasting artifact.
Doctor Maitiu O Tuathail had been hearing a lot of patients ask him whether or not wearing a mask would decrease one's oxygen intake. Here was his response.
Anger at lockdowns and mask mandates provides fertile ground for arguments about the best way to fight the virus.
A Brooklyn couple's daughter was due to be born in April, to a surrogate in Ukraine. Then the virus struck.
We talked to the people inside the plush, furry costumes that are symbols of North American sports teams.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
Jared Ream's happy place is riding roller coasters. Over the past few years he'd put on weight and was not allowed to ride them. When he learned that his favorite ride "Orion," was coming to Kings Island, in Ohio, he promised himself he'd be back on it.
We mean an actual fox. And an actual copy of the Post.
YouTuber Pog got so carried away with his new car, he totaled it.
President Trump continues to press for a quick return to life as usual, but Republicans who fear a rampaging disease and angry voters are increasingly going their own way.
Despite tremendous gains in the algorithmic assault on chance, computers haven't yet cracked the code of human nature.
Bill Nye explains how ultraviolet light and geographical location affect the color of skin.
We've all sent at least one. Here's how to make sure yours only reaches its intended recipient.
It looks like we're stuck with video chat. Is that such a bad thing?
Did you know that sugar water can push the orientation of polarized light to the right? Why is it doing this?
The flat iron steak began as an experiment in a meat science laboratory in 2001. Today, it's a $630m-per-year culinary sensation. But what exactly does it take to discover a new cut of meat?
We are at a critical period in urban history, faced by climatic breakdown and a pandemic. Drones and aerial vehicles can be part of a profound rethink of the urban environment.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm," star shows off his RV with a lofted bed and fridge full of vegan treats.
"It was my secret, a private spot, which, like so many others like it, was public land."
With the pandemic and a global uprising against racial injustice to be explained away, conspiracy communities are bleeding into each other, merging into one gigantic mass of suspicion.
Tongue twisters are fun because we mess up. Dialect coach Erik Singer explains why some twisters are harder than others with an emphasis on phonetics and accents.
Universities are in trouble and the influx of brainpower from overseas is shrinking. The long-term consequences could be disastrous.
