What Should You Do If You're Symptomatic For Covid-19? Here's A Very Helpful Interview With NYU's Head Of Emergency Medicine
TL;DR: Unless it's really bad, try to get through it in self-quarantine.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
Clear. Approachable. Actionable. Perfect.
Play with a model of coronavirus in the US, based on epidemiologists' predictions.
Italy has strict lockdown and social distancing protocols in place and this guy is taking it seriously (but also not entirely seriously).
This man cut out some holes in a box and kept his dogs transfixed on a whack-a-mole hot dog.
A man arrived in Grand Bend, Ontario, believing it was a refuge for strange species. Kieran Delamont observes the fallout.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we've got Barb, songs to wash your hands to, and Paul Gosar's "thinking about life and mortality" tweet.
One small seller's whiplash Amazon experience is a snapshot of the highs and lows of doing business on the e-commerce platform.
Experts weigh in on whether you should cancel your dates, dinner parties and gym sessions.
You he(a)rd him: time to get going.
Iranian authorities began digging a pair of trenches for victims just days after the government disclosed the initial outbreak. Together, their lengths are that of a football field.
Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm opens up about his Twitch alter ego.
This is some expert questioning right here.
When the phone rang at 2:15 a.m. in Paris, it was decision time: Try to get home or possibly get stuck?
Sometimes staying awake is a losing cause.
As AT&T moves to lift usage caps, lawmakers begin pressuring ISPs to do more.
Why, as the coronavirus continues to dramatically spread, is the United States not testing for it as fast as other countries?
If you thought you'd been told the full story of how fantasy sports became a cultural phenomenon, well, you don't know the half of it.
Plenty of legends have played the twilights of their careers in unfamiliar jerseys, from Michael Jordan to Joe Montana to Brett Favre. None of those cases unfolded like Brady's could. What sets this apart is what could sting so much in New England.
After SARS and H1N1, Singapore built a robust system for tracking and containing epidemics. South Korea, Taiwan, and others did too — here's what they learned.
"I'm not saying it's a good idea. But it's my idea."
The following models represent a range of possible scenarios based on the percentage of COVID-19 cases that are detected.
Thousands of years ago, the climate of the Sahara desert was completely different.
Earth was once the only world known to have volcanoes, but they're all over the place, spouting lava and icy plumes.
Sometimes in life you can run and you can hide.
After the initial spike in China, Covid-19 has rapidly spread around the world. Here's how it's grown since late January.
President Trump has met with several people who are being monitored for the virus, and at least one who has tested positive over the past week.
The chore gap between the genders is widening, so Sophie Morris switched roles with her husband to see how it would affect their lives.
OMG — do you really have to ask?
A hilarious guessing game among strangers gets very uncomfortable.
Stocks plummeted once again on Thursday after President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve both failed to quell concerns over the economic slowdown stemming from the coronavirus, leading to a historic drop for the U.S. markets.
From Captain Picard facepalming to Antonio Banderas touching his lips, these memes are now banned for public safety reasons.
In New Orleans, the disaster wasn't the hurricane. The disaster was what happened after.
It's called "San Francisco," and it was taken in Alamo Square Park in 1956. It is an unruly and liberating photograph, both loaded and elusive, and, so far as I know, quite unlike any picture that had ever been published before,
On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games.
I am afraid of the one thing everyone wants from alcohol: to become someone else.
The NCAA has called off its men's and women's basketball tournaments as part of a complete cancellation of all remaining spring and winter championships.
The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the New York Philharmonic also announced closures.
How did valspeak permeate into, like, the American way of talking?
Why did my IMDb page say I made an appearance on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"?
I do not subscribe to Silicon Valley's idea of wellness, which arguably makes me a kind of ideal subject for dopamine fasting. If dopamine fasting truly is hacking your brain chemistry, then it should work on me regardless of my own biases, right?
The top 20% of American households have gone from making 43% of all US income in 1968 to 52% in 2018, and the trend doesn't look likely to stop any time soon.
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
The coronavirus is coming to you. It's coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It's a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.