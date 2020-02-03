This Gamer Needed Some Regular Exercise, So He Turned A Treadmill Into A PS4 Controller
If you're a fan of "Death Stranding" and also in need of a new exercise regimen, this is what you've been looking for.
If you're a fan of "Death Stranding" and also in need of a new exercise regimen, this is what you've been looking for.
Zeus the husky has a very funny way of telling his owner he needs his water bowl refilled.
And they did all of this with only 25,000 euros.
Sounds like a sound argument.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
That was far more beautiful than we'd imagine it would be.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
People struggling with addiction who share a lethal dose of drugs are being prosecuted as killers.
The plan was for the four kids to set out Sunday from the Alaskan village of Nunam Iqua for a short snowmobile ride. They were due back home by 1 PM. They never showed.
Zeus the husky has a very funny way of telling his owner he needs his water bowl refilled.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How well does a 104-year-old style mousetrap fare against mice and rats?
AT&T lost $1.2B in Q4 by preventing Time Warner shows from airing on Netflix.
Different menus for men. A server insisting "women don't eat that." The list goes on.
If you're a fan of "Death Stranding" and also in need of a new exercise regimen, this is what you've been looking for.
Unlike heroin and crack cocaine — drugs whose ascendence during the 1970s and '80s was inextricably associated with urban America — meth has long been known as the drug of the middle of nowhere.
As the Iowa caucus reporting snafu drags on, we finally have some (but not all) of the results.
And they did all of this with only 25,000 euros.
Researchers remotely piloting robots spotted pitch black fungi growing on the walls of the decimated No. 4 nuclear reactor, apparently breaking down radioactive graphite from the core itself.
There have been close calls before, but nothing approaching the catastrophe of February 3, a date that will live in electoral infamy.
It's one thing to put Microsoft Excel on your resume, it's another entirely to actually know how to use it. The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you become an Excel whiz for just $39.
The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — but you've never seen it like this.
Blimpin' ain't easy, but Bret Viets flew high — even as the fraternal order of blimp pilots became more and more exclusive. Alas, all that goes up must come down.
Richard Hammond visits the Verbund Hydro Power, one of the largest hydropower plants in the world and witnesses the sheer power of water.
Tesla shares topped $900 on Tuesday, and with the company's most recent earnings report greatly surpassing expectations, it's fast nipping on the heels of Toyota as the world's most valuable carmaker.
Despite the occasional splatter burn, nudists say their relationship to eating, at home or in restaurants, is better and healthier without all the clothing.
From the Hogwarts school to the Wall in "Game of Thrones," here's how different buildings measure up.
The B-21 Raider will be the Air Force's first new bomber in more than 30 years.
Nestled in the leaf litter of Northeastern Iowa, on rubble piles beside the region's chilly bluffs, lives a tightly coiled, quarter-inch endangered snail.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The US men's national soccer team is currently not very good, but there are some extremely good youngsters coming through the ranks, including 17-year-old Gio Reyna (son of USMNT legend Claudio Reyna).
This wildly ambitious game from the developers of "LittleBigPlanet" and "Tearaway" gives you the tools you need to create digital sculptures, music, animations and full-on video games on your PS4.
This feels like an accident waiting to happen.
The tiny suburb is trying to show its larger neighbors that highways aren't the answer. Will it work?
Teenagers are using group accounts to flood Instagram with random user data that can't be tied to a single person.
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
"People still really, really want to believe that you just blurt out what you're thinking, and that's the biggest, most risky stereotype about my condition."
Photographer Ryota Kajita's art reveals worrisome signs of climate change.
While its rival may be in the doldrums, the European manufacturer has problems of its own.
Biles' "double pike Yurchenko" vault (according to amazed commenters on Reddit's gymnastics subreddit) isn't ready for primetime yet, but when it is… hoo boy.
"I've got about 150 messages from other precinct chairs in my county asking questions about the app in the lead up to last night."
Every four years, it's what we do here in Iowa. It's our Olympics. And it's got its problems.
It took more than six long hours and five long days for us to realize that this was the best movie ever.
That was far more beautiful than we'd imagine it would be.
Twenty-five years ago today, "Mr. Ripley" author Patricia Highsmith died at the age of 74. I like to think she'd get a kick out of the fact that Tom Ripley is still consistently listed among the greatest literary characters of all time — and also that some people out there just don't understand why.
We know what storyline we want for "Zootopia 2" now.
On a strictly mathematical level, engineers know how to design planes that will stay aloft. But equations don't explain why aerodynamic lift occurs.
The dent (or "punt") in the bottom of a wine bottle served an important function centuries ago, but it's there for different reasons today.
Sounds like a sound argument.
After going unseen for decades, Michael Jang's work is finally gaining the plaudits it deserves — and the 68-year-old is loving every second.
"Doomer Girl" began as a cartoon for angry men. Then women started dressing up as her.
It's a strange idea seeing as laser weapons definitely do not work underwater.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
Millions of Americans, some of them teens who would never have picked up a cigarette, are now vaping. Last year's panic over lung illnesses and deaths associated with vaping might be the least of our worries.
Salamanders play the long game, with many species living surprisingly long lives. But among these enduring amphibians, there is one outlier - the olm, which can live well into their hundreds. But scientists have now gained new insight into the creatures' glacial pace of life.
The Iowa caucus showed a Democratic establishment in thrall to the worst kind of techno-optimism, fixated on fancy technological solutions to problems that don't exist.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.