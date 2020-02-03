Recommended

'ABSURDLY UNTALENTED POLICE'

lithub.com

Twenty-five years ago today, "Mr. Ripley" author Patricia Highsmith died at the age of 74. I like to think she'd get a kick out of the fact that Tom Ripley is still consistently listed among the greatest literary characters of all time — and also that some people out there just don't understand why.

