This Bird Sounds So Much Like A Human That It's Eerie
This bird likes to ask you how you're doing.
This bird likes to ask you how you're doing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
With its new "Play Something" shuffle feature, Netflix thinks it's finally figured out a way to get you to stop scrolling. We take you inside the streaming service and into the inner workings of Netflix's engineering team.
Four weeks of paid vacation leave? Sign us up, please.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Now you see me. Now you don't.
Elon Musk's critics are trying to dragoon "Saturday Night Live" into a needless political fight.
One of the US Army's leading ground force units has shared a remarkable video of its new night vision goggles in action.
This bird likes to ask you how you're doing.
Americans expecting to travel by car this summer will likely face a rather unpleasant hurdle: a shortage of gasoline.
A judge is letting Britney Spears address the court directly about her conservator status overseen by her father.
First of all, downtown Las Vegas is not The Strip.
Get acquainted with tiger nuts, the "super tuber" that'll give you a happier heart, stronger libido and — believe it — less gas.
"Lord of the Rings" VFX artists and a physicist weigh in.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It was a fun trick while it lasted.
If I'm going to talk about hardcore Tesla fanatics and the peculiar culture around them, the least I could do is directly engage with a member of that community, at least once.
It's a fascinating journey, going from a bobby pin to far more expensive things.
Going back to work at an office? An expert explains how the relatively cool temperature many offices are kept at may affect your body — and your health.
LinkedIn's ranking, its first since 2019, focuses primarily on workplaces that invest in their employees
A sea monster from another world visits a seaside town on the Italian Riviera in "Luca." "Luca" streams on Disney+ on June 18.
All the components I chose when building my own (and why.)
Keep every room in your home wired for sound with Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speakers for $29.99 each.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A raw egg crystallizing as seen with a high-speed camera
At the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam Wilson finally claimed the shield that Steve Rogers left for him. But that doesn't mean that he'll forget the inner conflict he faced before deciding to take up the mantle.
Slide into that summer body with the best cardio and core workout that you definitely aren't doing right now. Use code BOARDAF at checkout for $30 off and free shipping.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
We've become accustomed to Onsen's soft, quick-drying waffle weave in our towels, but this robe is where it really shines. Truly, it's a perfect Mother's Day gift.
When his fiancé heard that student protests in Belgium were throwing rocks at the police, his reaction was, well, not what we were expecting.
Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, advancing a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors that has been underway for more than two years, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Two flotation spas in Brooklyn underscore the growing popularity of getting tanked — therapeutically. Just don't call it sensory deprivation.
Trevor Noah laments how New York state lost a Congress seat and Texas gained two, with a jab at Ted Cruz, who took the opportunity to slam the comic for not understanding "people love freedom."
A longtime New York Post reporter said she has resigned after being "ordered" to write a false story that claimed undocumented minors were being welcomed to the United States with copies of a children's book written by Vice President Harris.
In the April 23 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is available exclusively on Spotify, Rogan encouraged healthy young people to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Artist Kyoko Takenaka recorded the terrible things she's heard men say referencing Asians and Asian Americans in real life.
Welcome to the future of naval warfare.
The set of rocks strewn throughout Baltimore likely represent a slice of prehistoric seafloor from a now-vanished ocean.
This could have only ended badly, and it did.
There's a long, and problematic, history behind Netflix's latest hit "Stowaway."
A decade is an eternity in internet years. But people still haven't forgotten the British politician's errant tweet, and he's still playing along.
"The Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr. asked people in Boston if they thought Boston was a racist city.
Australian smarts and Chinese industrial might made solar power the cheapest power humanity has seen — and no one saw it coming.
Landlords and designers are adding more outdoor space to office buildings, so employees can actually work outside.
This disastrously botched call at the Oakland and Tampa Bay game is embarrassingly bush league.
For the first time since coming out as trans, the actor speaks to a trans journalist, Thomas Page McBee, about joy, creativity, and the "misinformation and lies" embedded in anti-trans legislation. Plus, an exclusive clip from Page's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.
For decades, development of a scruffy lot on the edge of the South Street historic district has divided residents. Now our critic supports a new plan.
If you want to capture how truly fast these cars are, you need a static camera.
Good news: Prancer, the 13-pound gremlin Chihuahua who hates men and children, and was described as a "vessel for a traumatized Victorian child," has been adopted by a 36-year-old single lesbian in Connecticut.
A case about a high school student acting like a high school student raises difficult First Amendment questions.
There is a stark difference between how a 15-year-old handles a spill compared to a 80-year-old.