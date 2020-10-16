This 550-Pound Robot Dolphin Looks Startingly Real
And it comes at the price tag of $26 million dollars.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
And it comes at the price tag of $26 million dollars.
Doug DeMuro somehow got his hands on a Ford Bronco prototype and it's got features out the wazoo.
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
Kevin Miller combines two famous boy bands with very different music genres and it surprisingly works.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
Poor Brewster is being blocked out of the living room by this obstructive cat.
There are those among us who dare to bravely defy gravity.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Essential to building tension, suspense and anxiety, the best horror movie soundtracks have a chilling power that can be felt long after the final credits.
For eight years, a box of Twinkies sat in Colin Purrington's basement until last week when he finally opened them.
This is both terrifying and entirely realistic.
The Czinger 21C was designed by artificial intelligence and made with the assistance of 3D printing.
Terror inquiry launched as police kill 18-year-old suspect who attacked teacher outside school in Paris suburb
As a wife and a mother, I have learned how to tell the truth. Which is why I always know when my husband is lying.
And it comes at the price tag of $26 million dollars.
Researchers are trying to extend the climate record by looking inside ancient oaks.
Not much!
Rhiannan Iffland and Constantin Popovici took the plunge 390 feet into Salina Turda, one of the world's oldest salt mines in Romania.
Within 20 minutes of the sculpture being installed at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, police were called, according to Alex Martin, the pastor at St. Barnabas.
Ready to upgrade to Apple's high-end wireless earbuds? You can save 20 percent today at Amazon.
This dog always sings along to the Star Trek intro every time he hears the horns. "He's never done this for anything else," claims the dog's owner.
Bad papers are still published. But some other things might be getting better.
Bill de Blasio's successor can make life easier, nicer and fairer — or just keep us going the way we were before.
Kerri Rivera, an infamous autism "expert," runs a private Telegram group where members give potentially deadly advice. An apparent emergency shows just what can go wrong.
Who stole the cookie from the plastic cup?
This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone 5.
At 72, the singer is still looking for adventure. She talks about her years with Fleetwood Mac, the abortion that made them possible, her friendship with Harry Styles and more.
These are odd times we live, times when we have to work next to a Ferris wheel.
The decline of escarole, the rise of kale and other statistical evidence of how the country is changing.
It's been quite the week for tweets, and we've rounded up some of our favorites that capture the mood of the moment.
This guy pretty much sums up the ubiquitous social media posts of Peloton users.
Brad really has a serious problem with his female employees.
They also knew that they were working at the most dangerous jobs in the country for a company that was obsessed with extracting as much coal as it could.
American television has had to compete with the deranged reality show that is the Trump era, and now we've got a million viewing options and a lot less worth watching.
It's pricey, it's portable, its users need it constantly, and retailers love to buy it at a discount. All of which makes it a perfect product to steal.
This scene from "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill" is stressful to watch with its original audio — but this version is almost… peaceful?
On OnlyFans, straight male creators lure in queer subscribers with the promise of quality dick — then punish them with criminally boring SFW selfies.
95% of all plane crashes have at least one survivor. How can you improve your chances of making it through a catastrophic plane accident?
In a New York Post report, Facebook and Twitter smell a rat.
The Women's KKK, an affiliated-but-separate racist organization for white Protestant women, courted members through an insincere "empowerment feminism."
These are the psychological traps to avoid so that we have enough money.
Tracking the poet's chaotic, self-destructive life, his correspondence strains toward the condition of music.
The majority of Americans will need to take the coming COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to persuade those who won't want to.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden had two very different town halls on Thursday night. Here are some of the key moments from each.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with tax fraud in an alleged $2 billion scheme that also ensnared prominent investor Robert Smith.
As it seems likely that we're heading into a third peak of COVID-19 cases, this 1-minute video provides a sobering picture of the progression of the pandemic in the US since March.
A new study shows that some big carnivores are getting up to half their diet from sources like trash, crops, or small mammals that live near people.
Detractors of the Netflix film have painted it as sordid and exploitative. They couldn't be more wrong.
From Mentos to Kit-Kat bars, companies used to use catchy jingles for their ad campaigns. Why have they fallen out of favor?
The president's liabilities are spelled out in dozens of documents, published here.
Eat more, for starters. But there's slightly more to it than that.
A question about soybeans at the Iowa US Senate debate becomes a cringeworthy moment.
The oxygen supply system has failed in a module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) but the crew is in no danger, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.
"As a former public official, I believe we have not treated Americans as adults, who understand truth, sacrifice and responsibility," Christie said in a statement.
Poor Brewster is being blocked out of the living room by this obstructive cat.