Tesla Model X, Summoned By Owner, Ends Up Almost Crashing Into Another Car
That was *way* too close for comfort.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
After Opal Zucca fell down while she was trying to bring in her trash can, a kindly sanitation worker decided to take matters in his own hands.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
From Hooli to Pied Piper to Jared's fraying mental stability, nobody's in good shape. The final season premieres on October 27th at 10 pm ET.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
In addition to literally dropping his pants in front of the audience at the Tonight Show, Baldwin also talks about how he was 'Jedi mind tricked' into reprising his role as Donald Trump for SNL.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Why so many directors want to work with Hollywood's most unconventional lead.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Community broadband creates competition and better service and choice — along with giving local residents ownership.
The employment of SkyCam in football broadcasts has received mixed reviews in the past, but this camera shot of Cordarrelle Patterson's 102-yard kickoff return touchdown on Sunday was one of those few times when the camerawork made the play even more spectacular.
The mysterious deals could reshape downtown Clearwater.
Who follows all Mitt Romney's available kids on Twitter and likes tweets about Mitt Romney?
From Hooli to Pied Piper to Jared's fraying mental stability, nobody's in good shape. The final season premieres on October 27th at 10 pm ET.
The colonial style house that Niemeyer designed for himself in Brasilia is a lot different from the projects elaborated for the federal capital.
In 1996, Zachary Moore committed a murder. Today, he's a computer engineer at a Silicon Valley tech firm. Here's how he got there.
That was *way* too close for comfort.
A promising summer of algorithms to automate household needs becomes the writer's season in consumer hell, beset by robots preying on her self-esteem.
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
Make your dentist happy by brushing smarter and better! The AquaSonic features a 40,000 VPN motor that blasts away 10x more plaque than a regular brush. Get the brush, travel case, and 8 heads for $39.99 today.
'Welcome To Pooh Corner' was one of the first shows to air when the Disney Channel first launched on April 18, 1983. For some reason, they decided to present this Winnie the Pooh adaptation with low-budget, full-body character suits.
Maybe, just maybe, having an ultra-corporate space-faring culture could have some problems. Explore the spiritual successor to New Vegas on October 25th without the Fallout setting, license or baggage.
Income inequality and geographic inequality normalize absurd spending patterns.
In addition to literally dropping his pants in front of the audience at the Tonight Show, Baldwin also talks about how he was 'Jedi mind tricked' into reprising his role as Donald Trump for SNL.
At 11, Estella killed her rapist and fled to the US. Fifty years later, she's revealing the story that made her the resilient woman she is.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
As I step inside Hella Novella, a recently opened comic book shop in the Mission, I realize that with my arms outstretched, I can touch both walls of graphic novels at the same time.
Briefly, I was part of that mysterious organism, a biological family; no one cared about my virtues or my bad behavior.
The science of how we get the color of irises is, well, eye-boggling.
What would be your ballpark guess on a Los Angeles mansion with a pool and cabana with surround-sound wiring?
Under Trump's crackdown on asylum, the U.S. government is preparing to send a woman back to a place where she was beaten and raped for the 'crime' of being a lesbian
Our democracy today is dominated by the old, and young people are getting a bad deal.
A new report shows that glamping — staying in cabins, yurts, or safari-style tents — is a growing trend of the younger generations.
Why can't we just take all that seawater, filter out the salt, and have an endless supply of clean, drinkable water?
Opioid addicts are turning to online forums for advice about quitting. Their conversations have a lot to teach us about drug use and public health.
Payment of the presidential salary was considered an important duty under the Constitution — but there's other expenses involved in living in the White House. What is covered by the government and what does the president have to pay out of pocket?
People slipping in and out of homelessness need parking lot programs like these.
Amazon Kindle hacks can make the e-readers do things the company never intended.
A little elephant brings a safari to a standstill as it plays in the middle of the road.
A new exhibition at the British Museum, reveals how a colonial art movement's impact is still felt today.
From Hollywood heir to Hillary Clinton's State Department to failed cable news host to Pulitzer Prize winner, Ronan Farrow explains his path to 'Catch and Kill' and what comes next.
This is a familiar tale. A relatable one. One that involved you and the fellas going for a nice ride through the neighborhood, getting chased by a food cart cook, wheeling on over to a rooftop party and meeting a unicycle gang.
More than 2,500 physicians have received at least half a million dollars apiece from drugmakers and medical device companies in the past five years alone, a new ProPublica analysis of payment data shows.
One man's quest for enlightenment was more about denial and avoidance.
A bullet wound in Queens is more likely to be fatal than anywhere else in the city. A single trauma center serves the borough's southern reaches, and it's struggling to keep up.
Capitalism is great at making people want things they don't need.
Some space ships (and Doc Brown's DeLorean) need plutonium-238 to function. Here's the intriguing way it's processed.
As breweries co-opt cultural references to sell their brands, the legal gray area of beer labels is getting increasingly hazy.
Our plane became a flyingÂ laboratory.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
It helped dozens of kids go to college, even if it was a bit of a backdoor. Who was it harming?
On September 24, 1938 the three women took off from an airfield in Shchcyolkovo near Moscow, in a Tupolev ANT-37, which normally had a range of about 5,000 km or 3,100 miles. Their destination was Komsomolsk-on-Amur over 3600 miles away.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but if this is real it's quite impressive.
Rivers are the key to a salty sea.
'Witness of Another World' is a great UFO documentary because it's so grounded in the human experience.