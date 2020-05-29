This Video Of 22 Oversized Teddy Bears Riding A Roller Coaster Is… Utterly Delightful?
We were absolutely not expecting this clip from the Walibi Holland theme park to be so calming to watch, but it really is.
Seven people were injured in the accident but are in stable condition. The collision happens at 1:17 in the video.
"I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you."
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?
Six steps to cooking a steak like a pro in less than a half hour.
Proof that "Mr. Blue Sky" is Hollywood's go-to feel-good song.
During World War II, Japan came close to launching surprise attacks on New York, Washington, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. Here's the story behind their submarine aircraft carrier that never fully utilized its full capacity.
The country naturally had things going for it - like being a sparsely populated collection of islands with obedient citizens - but also implemented key public health measures to control the spread.
The Washington Post painstakingly reconstructed the events immediately preceding the death of George Floyd using "private security footage and audio of EMS calls as well as cellphone video."
Local California officials worked to ensure Tesla's Fremont facility reopened with proper safety guidelines amid public pressure from carmaker's celebrity CEO, emails show
State officials said that around 80 percent of those arrested in the Twin Cities on Friday had come from outside Minnesota
Killer Mike responds to protests over the death of George Floyd, saying he wants to see the "system that sets up for systematic racism burnt to the ground."
A person who spent Memorial Day weekend at bars and pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County, Missouri, Health Department announced on Friday.
Sex workers are making surprising amounts of money as virtual prostitutes on Second Life.
James Hobson builds a revamped Wolverine claw and demonstrates its sheer power.
As protests spread and become increasingly violent, demonstrators say a murder charge against the police officer accused of killing George Floyd isn't enough.
"We can rebuild a building. But we cannot give this man back to his family."
It doesn't stem from a love of floral prints or Don Ho records.
Cher ushered in autotune technology to music — which became the dominant sound in the music industry throughout the 2000s.
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
"If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."
Taggie the Australian Cattle dog showed this horse who was boss.
Donald Trump has spent decades spreading and sowing dangerous misinformation about disease outbreaks — from falsely suggesting AIDS can be transmitted through kissing to warning Americans not to get vaccinated and falsely suggesting vaccines can cause autism.
The Twitter-famous Krassenstein brothers are surging back a year after being banned from the site—with help from one of their wives.
The front of CNN Center in Atlanta was the scene of violent protests on Friday evening that resulted in damage to the front of the building and inside.
A day before Elon Musk and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station, the company's prototype Starship was obliterated by an explosion during testing in Boca Chica, Texas.
Democratic-leaning Colorado lifted its stay-at-home order even before Georgia, Texas and Florida. How did it happen — and is it working?
Octave Durham, who went to prison for stealing two paintings by the artist, explains the difficulties encountered in this line of work.
While stuck in quarantine, Jenny Nicholson watched every "Land Before Time" movie and ranked them.
An expert chats about "Finding Nemo" and the movies about the deep that are somehow even less realistic than the Pixar film about talking fish.
"I've never seen anything like this."
Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash outs of all time. But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years.
A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Iron Man and Captain America both have character arcs that span the series' full length.
The pandemic has brought an end to the era of endless consumer choice — at least temporarily.
It's past time for us to ditch the damsel narrative, admit our power, and stand up for racial justice.
The legend that Disney's "The Lion King" ripped off the Japanese anime series "Kimba The White Lion" is repeated frequently. Adam Johnson once and for all debunks these claims in this two and a half hour video.
Eastern Airlines relaunched in January with a plan to fly adventurous millennials to underserved locales. Then the pandemic hit, and the company had to get creative.
As protestors demonstrate in Minneapolis in response to the death of George Floyd, law enforcement agencies have access to a host of surveillance tools that could make it easier to target and find them.
The Stormtroopers have arrived at Disney Springs in Orlando to keep patrons safe.
Organized labor throughout the city is banding together in solidarity against police violence in the aftermath of Floyd's death.
Nationwide, there's a growing use of GPS monitoring for people charged with crimes. But the practice is largely unregulated, leaving many with huge personal and financial costs.
The fact that a show like this existed is a part of TV history we were entirely unaware about.
Neil Hamamoto's latest project subverts the classic approach to documentary photography.
In the early 1900s, racial housing covenants in the Minnesota city blocked home sales to minorities, establishing patterns of inequality that persist today.
Back in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut David Scott performed Galileo's famous hammer/feather drop experiment on the moon.
As the president rages, Twitter finds its courage.
A nine-passenger, all-electric Cessna 208 flew for 28 minutes in the first public demonstration of the world's largest all-electric aircraft. History, made.
