BAD ROMANCE

Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.

PRAY PHONE

What happens when ordinary people play God to strangers? Leora Smith explores the history of one of the oldest art installations at Burning Man and the conversations that unfold there.

PITT AGAINST EACH OTHER

Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.

OFF THE MARK

Before 2019, it felt like the Facebook communications machine was a well-oiled, unstoppable juggernaut. Bad news bounced off of them, as they were frighteningly disciplined in how they responded to any inbound scandal. There were no leaks. No one ever broke rank. The messaging was crystal clear. Then something happened.