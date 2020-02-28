Guy Shoots Aerosol Can With AK-47, Instantly Regrets It
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years on, he has no regrets.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
The carpeted "State Of The Art" trains with plush seating had a limited run on our rails in 1974.
With the news that the coronavirus is spreading, it's only a matter of time before people start to think—wait, do I have the coronavirus? At this point it's still extremely rare, and your cough is far more likely to be a cold or flu. Still, here's what you should do.
Here are 22 ideas you can steal the next time you're asked to give "fun facts about me" to a new employer, school or group.
"I think I'm the first man to sit on top of the world," is not something many people can boast, especially if they lead perfectly normal lives, say, working a desk job in the city in relative anonymity.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
An incredible weather image, seen from satellite. A narrow strip of snow stretching about 150 miles in length shows just how challenging forecasting snow can be. The width of the band, 7-15 miles!
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
Once upon a time, not all cars had to look like folded-up Optimus Prime.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.
The driver in Wembley, Australia, had to be cut from the car after it was crushed by a tree, but was otherwise okay.
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
As warming waters make shellfish toxic, a way of life becomes deadly for native Alaskans.
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
I'm frequently torn from my desk — where I might be doing $250,000 in expense reports, planning office events, or a wide variety of other tasks — to flush people's poop for them.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
America's onetime innovation icons are wrestling over their biggest remaining piles of money.
They scored $80 million by tricking a network into routing funds to Sri Lanka and the Philippines and then using a "money mule" to pick up the cash.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
Platforms like Square and Clover were supposed to make it easier than ever to tip. Wh do so many consumers feel like they're being manipulated?
Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates might be convenient, but the apps are making you pay a juicy premium.
Why did it eat the towel? How did it eat the towel? Why can't we stop watching this? We have a lot of questions:
I've always considered myself a lover, not a fighter. And yet, Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" made me question myself. Why does Billy McFarland's face annoy me so much?
50 years ago, artists and engineers staged one of the most ambitious and expensive multimedia events and infuriated their corporate backers.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
How coronavirus cases exploded in South Korean churches and hospitals.
A new paper suggests that death certificates dramatically undercounted the number of people dying from opioid overdoses.
"I was working on an extension with two lads that work for me. We had some spare time so we decided to have a bit of fun."
Nico Bellamy combined the whimsical visuals of the Pixar classic series with audio from the science fiction thriller.
"We have one regular that — no matter what he orders — wants his [already hot] entree zapped in the microwave for exactly eight and a half minutes."
Luckily for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, the miss didn't cost his team, which advanced past Espanyol in the Europa League.
Archaeologists puzzle out a clash of Mesoamerican cultures.
How do you compare yourself with one of the most famous women in the world?
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
With the abysmal state of healthcare, it shouldn't be surprising that tech companies have swooped to solve the ills that the federal government can't or won't.
Last year, I published a thriller set on a cruise. A few weeks ago, I found myself quarantined on the Diamond Princess.
The controversial designer Stanley Saitowiz went through three plans and five months of deliberation to get the home approved.
Disney's next era of the beloved sci-fi franchise finally frees us from the confines of the Skywalker saga.
