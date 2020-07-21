Watch The Cast Of 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World' Do A 10-Year-Reunion Table Read
Michael Cera and most of the cast of "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" reunited to do a table read of the cult classic.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
A Florida family opted for restorative justice over the death penalty for the man who murdered their mom. What happened next made them question the very meaning of justice.
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
if Kylie Jenner ever accused Kim Kardashian of stealing a Versace pacifier, it'd probably look something like this.
It took days to resolve anti-spam concerns that halted a July 4 test run, costing Trump donations and raising GOP fears about November.
Netflix's "Athlete A" and ESPN's "Heavy Medals" podcast highlight a systemic, shameful problem within USA Gymnastics and the Karolyi Ranch.
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
In a trove of documents published online, Roy Den Hollander directed misogynistic and racist insults at US District Court Judge Esther Salas, and expressed support for the president.
The remarkable stories of the nine other women in the Harvard Law class of '59 — as told by them, their families and a Supreme Court justice who remembers them all.
As campuses reopen without adequate testing, universities fault young people for a lack of personal responsibility.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
Don't ask "Why have poop slippers," ask instead "Why not have poop slippers?" These well-reviewed slippers are a knockout gift for kids.
What would've Zoom looked like if booted up on a Commodore 64 back in 1988?
Red tape and turf battles marked the race to create temporary hospitals for the coronavirus onslaught in New York.
On never leaving "The Office," his not-so-secret musical career and feng shui frogs.
There are myriad arguments for and against eating roadkill. Can they all be true at the same time?
There's a classic physics experiment that shows how water in a balloon will prevent the balloon from popping when it comes into contact with a flame. But what happens if this experiment is taken up a notch?
From 1960 until her death, Patricia Stephens Due had to wear dark glasses, a symbol of her lasting trauma after being tear-gassed by police at a peaceful protest.
From the NBA to Vegas casinos, everyone's clamoring for the $299 Oura ring — but not even the startup knows if it can actually detect COVID-19.
After years drifting toward drama, Steve Carell made a movie with Jon Stewart and a show with the "Office" creator. So why aren't we talking about them?
His role as a cherubic 10-year-old with a classic catchphrase made him world famous. He talks about how he coped with the early attention, working with Kevin Spacey and why he loves playing bad guys.
Many wealthy Americans insist they aren't rich, and that has profound implications in electoral politics as well as economic policy.
Late one night in March, appearing on a little-discussed ESPN radio show, Kirk Herbstreit dropped a bombshell.
We've never thought of water drops being able to take the shape of a square, but that's just us being too much of a square.
The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some of the countries that were hit hard early on, but the number of new cases is growing faster than ever worldwide, with more than 100,000 reported each day.
Both early trials showed efficacy in increasing the presence of antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 and also indicated that these prospective vaccines were safe to administer based on available information.
If money was no limit, you could live higher than anyone else in the Western Hemisphere, at the top of the Central Park Tower.
St. Louis' top prosecutor on Monday charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.
Each fire season can compound the trauma of the one before it.
This is a strange war story about a small village in England called Linby. After William Joyce, a Nazi propogandist, spread rumours of it being targetted the German air-force bombed it, but missed.
WitchTok is outraged over a rumor that a small group of baby witches tried to hex the moon and the Fair Folk, offending the natural order and outraging Apollo, Artemis, and a slew of other gods.
They turn out at the polls, and turn into lifelong voters. City by city, young activists are working the grassroots to make their voices count.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Scores of Russia's business and political elite have been given early access to an experimental vaccine against COVID-19, according to people familiar with the effort, as the country races to be among the first to develop an inoculation.
During its long period of decline, the Ottoman Empire was called "the sick man of Europe." The United States is now the sick man of the world.
They say apply what you learn to to the things you love.
Whatever its shape, the era ahead must rekindle the aspiration of a nation molded in the ideal of perfect equality.
The idea is to widen your social horizons in a controlled way, so you're free to touch, hug, snuggle and kiss the people in your bubble to your hearts' content.
We hope for "calm dad," but "show a little leg" dad is what we really want.
"If you get COVID-19 on holiday in Uzbekistan, we will compensate you," promises a tourism ambassador in a written statement.
Joe Biden refuses to play into Donald Trump's hands.
The main events of "Akira" take place decades later, just ahead of 2020, but the impact left by the war quietly hangs over everything that happens in the movie in a way that feels surprisingly relevant to what's going on in our very real 2020.
