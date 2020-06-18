Rick Astley Sang A Cover Of Foo Fighters' 'Everlong,' And It's Unexpectedly Dope
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
Move aside, "2012." You've never seen anything like the catastrophe movie that is "2020."
To infinity and… oops, that fell apart.
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
A snafu inside an Arizona car wash, which happened because the SUV driver had forgotten to put their car in neutral, led to $2,000 worth of damages.
The pandemic is still upon us. Here's some easy to do drink recipes to stay buzzed while stuck indoors.
Gravity? Never heard of her.
In Bethel, Ohio, peaceful protesters were seen by some as no different than looters. Here, the protesters' message was a challenge to a way of life.
Enormous differences separate today's protest movements from those of the 1960s. But they may ultimately prove united by the magnitude of the change they impose.
He appears to be uninjured, if you don't count his pride.
When can activities such as seeing a doctor or attending a dinner party return to its status quo? Here's the likely timeline.
A new high-resolution view into Earth's crust shows what caused more than 22,000 tiny temblors to rumble in Southern California.
Back in 2019, Dianna Cowern visited the SLAC laboratory in Menlo Park, California and got a front row seat to the unveiling of the 5.1-foot wide lens—the largest high-performance optical lens ever produced.
In this world, you are always allowed to be cruel, and you always have been. It is no brave thing to stand with the powerful against those who dare live differently, it's the easiest and most comfortable choice you can make.
Antibodies to the virus faded quickly in asymptomatic people, scientists reported. That does not mean immunity disappears.
A driver in British Columbia captured the moment a truck in front of it scraped against a bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Byron Williams died in September in Las Vegas police custody. Amid protests over George Floyd's death, Williams' family still has questions about how and why he died.
The Lagonda Series 2 won our first ever Raddest Tech award. Here's why it'll be remembered as an awesome nightmare.
We do not recommend this as standard bear encounter protocol, but this is simply hilarious.
Vessels are constructed over years. Experience is developed over decades. The work is so spread out across the yard and over time that, to the untrained eye, it can be difficult to tell what is being hammered, wired or welded — and whether it's right-side up or upside down.
Meet the political-news geeks cashing in (and losing big) on Trump tweets, Qanon conspiracies and Biden's VP bake-off.
A snapshot of global transportation data during six months of coronavirus reveals diverging paths for cities.
Max cannot stand his human jumping on this bizarre contraption.
Student athletes wrote a letter urging officials to change the tune, which has racist origins.
Rice sociologist Stephen Klineberg's portrait of Houston focuses on the busts, not the boomsand still remains optimistic.
Ivy Meeropol, the granddaughter of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, writes about how horrifying it is to see Roy Cohn's disciple, Donald Trump, run America.
The owners were wondering where their garbage bin had gone. Now they finally know.
Here's what to watch during the endless bummer of COVID-19.
More than 4,000 players have appeared in an NBA game, but for a select few, their careers couldn't have been briefer. While not all recall those precious minutes fondly, many will never forget.
For all the chaos this created, it's a miracle that there were no fatalities.
From a large chunk of landmass to a minuscule dot of earth, here's each country ranked by their surface area.
The LRAD is like a car alarm from hell—and if you aren't careful, it could permanently damage your hearing.
Luckily for the guy, the gate missed him by a foot.
Creating a quaranteam can help mitigate risk while still providing social interactions.
In a remote part of the Olympic Peninsula, a local gun shop owner became convinced that antifa was coming. What happened next: paranoia, accusations and a bizarre standoff deep in the woods.
At a time when thousands of Americans are lining up in food bank lines, why are farmers dumping their milk? Vox explains how the coronavirus has created an unprecedented supply chain problem.
There's a 21 percent orgasm gap between lesbians and straight women. We asked lesbians what can be done about that.
Late last month, several porn companies' statements of support for Black Lives Matter were met with intense skepticism from black performers.
What happens to a multi-colored tie-dye t-shirt when inundated with water for six months?
More than three months after Louisville police killed Taylor in her home, the officers have yet to be arrested. Now, a quiet family and community are at the center of the national and global Black Lives Matter movement that's demanding change.
The pandemic has devastated global tourism, and many will say "good riddance" to overcrowded cities and rubbish-strewn natural wonders. Is there any way to reinvent an industry that does so much damage?
Back in 2011, Kevin Smith told a story about how Harvey Weinstein loudly talked on his cell phone throughout a screening of one of his films and how he dealt with it.
Well, joy is canceled this summer.
Rick Astley paid a surprise visit to the subreddit r/pics with a hilariously retro photograph of himself riding a bicycle during his first tour backstage in Las Vegas and received an epic reply.
Remember when innocuous small talk was a thing? Well, that's gone now in 2020.
While residents of China's capital feel like they're living under lockdown again, it's still a limited outbreak, and authorities are determined to keep it that way.
Dads are taking parenting much more seriously. But according to a new study of sitcoms, the stereotype of the foolish father remains stubbornly in place.
He doesn't always nail every answer, but this is leaps and bounds ahead of how we might have fared.
Activity boxes and inflatable pools replace summer camp and trips to the beach.
Call them what they are: tracking beacons