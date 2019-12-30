Recommended

A REAL PAGE-BURNER

bookmarks.reviews

"It's not just that 'The Mister' is bad. It's that it's bad in ways that seem to cause the space-time continuum itself to wobble, slightly, as the words on the page rearrange themselves into kaleidoscopic fragments of repetition and product placement."

YOU'VE GOT TO CHILL OUT

theatlantic.com

Extreme temperatures obviously disrupt sleep — recall a summer night spent sweating through sheets, or a winter night spent curled into a tight ball to preserve heat, and being noticeably bleary the next morning. More often, the influence is subtler. Many of us could probably improve the quality of our sleep by being more attentive to temperature.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

theverge.com

About 40 miles outside of the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, lies Spaceport America — a glittering facility that is home to space tourism venture Virgin Galactic. The spaceport could host its first space tourists in 2020, something that Truth or Consequences has been waiting over a decade for.