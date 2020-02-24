Security Camera Captures Porch Pirate Getting Caught Red-Handed In Police Sting Operation
This was not part of the package deal.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
We tie songs to our feelings, friends, lovers and so much more. They stick with us through thick and thin.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Here's how we are able to get such a detailed picture of the level of rainfall and snowfall in the world.
Keeping the swing going for your kid at the neighborhood playground while you get some chores done at home in your apartment? There's a fix for that.
It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
The wildfires weren't just unprecedented — scientists didn't think such catastrophic conflagrations would happen until the end of this century.
Telling whether the product that arrived in your Amazon box is what you meant to order can be puzzling. Can you guess which ones of these are the imposters?
Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, was found guilty of rape in the third degree on Monday, capping a landmark trial of the #MeToo era.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Approximately 4,000 cars are enjoying a not-so-fun beach vacation.
In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. In 2018, it went viral on YouTube. And now it looks even better.
The 14th Amendment says states that infringe the vote must lose representation in Congress. It's time to make this happen.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
Firefighters in Austria worked for three hours to prevent 1,590 liters of Zweigelt from flooding a local restaurant
At 12:54 a.m. on September 10, yet another lust-worthy image appeared on the Instagram account of the interior design startup Homepolish. It was the last Instagram post the company would ever publish to its 2 million followers.
They've eluded one of the most rigorous map-making institutions in the world to do so
Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, died Monday morning at the age of 101, according to NASA.
Are a boatload of torque and some after-market snow tracks able to make a Tesla Model 3 into a snowmobile?
It can be hard, with Kanye West, to separate concrete plans from jokes, fancies or outlandish aspirations. For now, the people of Cody have to wait and see what develops.
Do not do this in your bar.
Chateau de Freschines was once owned by a famous French scientist who was guillotined at the end of the French revolution. Welcome home!
To rein in traffic-snarling new mobility modes, LA needed digital savvy. Then came a privacy uproar, a murky cast of consultants and a legal crusade by Uber.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
An out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality can take hold when people lose their connection to nature.
Chef Hidekazu Tojo is nothing short of a living legend.
Magnus Carlsen, the best chess player alive, has been slipping into online speed tournaments behind pseudonyms to crack jokes, let loose, and destroy the competition.
How an audacious con man with fake ties to the pinnacles of the church ran an epic scheme and swindled those who trusted him most.
There's one thing that unites voters across the political chasm separating Bernie Sanders from Donald Trump: They're all deeply unsettled by the present state of affairs in America.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."
The fashion executive Peter Nygard has clashed for years with his neighbor in the Bahamas, the billionaire Louis Bacon. The latest development is a lawsuit saying Mr. Nygard sexually exploited teenage girls.
Companies have promised to improve automated systems that dictate work shifts. They're still making workers miserable.
Unprecedented images show how the insects cook invaders alive, stay warm or cool and socialize.
This machine is probably the fastest and most luxurious thing you can buy that has four-wheels.
"Mad" Mike Hughes at times said his rocket launches aimed to prove the Earth's shape, but a representative told BuzzFeed News that was all for publicity.
Last year, more than 120,000 tourists visited the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and in 2020 that number is expected to double. Mass tourism has forever become a part of the Exclusion Zone, mostly because of the successful HBO series "Chernobyl."
The shape of some classic NYC towers, like the Chrysler Building, can make it seem like setbacks are aesthetic design decisions, but in reality they reflect a highly specific, city-shaping ordinance dating back to 1916.
Revitalization of a traditional agricultural practice known as farmer managed natural regeneration is bringing new life to millions of acres of degraded land while boosting food, fuel, habitat and carbon storage.
It's both harder and easier than you'd think.
Children with developmental disabilities were held under brutal conditions at a notorious New York facility. Decades later, they still face abuse and neglect.
The episode shows how China's public has an decreasing level of trust in the government since the outbreak of the coronavirus, say experts.
A team of South Dakota State University women's basketball players put on a show at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center by making five consecutive half-court shots.
Surviving capture wasn't an option. A show trial in North Korea and execution would almost certainly be the punishment — particularly since the guard was absconding with a prisoner.