Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

CES LA VIE

1 digg theverge.com

If there's one major takeaway, it's this: in the absence of one clear Next Big Thing, there are a lot of ideas getting thrown at the wall. Many of them are intriguing, but overall it seems like we're waiting for some parts of the consumer electronics ecosystem to mature.

DO WHAT YOU NEED TO DO TO COPE

1 digg

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? PlayStation5 memes, Grimes' baby names memes and World War III memes.