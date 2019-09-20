This Might Be The Greatest College Orchestra Arrangement Of Radiohead's 'Paranoid Android' That You'll Ever Hear
Anne Pater, a student at Utrechts Conservatory, arranged a next-level adaptation of Radiohead's signature song.
Anne Pater, a student at Utrechts Conservatory, arranged a next-level adaptation of Radiohead's signature song.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Anne Pater, a student at Utrechts Conservatory, arranged a next-level adaptation of Radiohead's signature song.
Heating a glob of cannabis concentrate and inhaling it: this is what the kids call "ripping a dab."
This teacher was shocked to discover a live animal inside one of her student's book bags.
Voices from onscreen and behind the scenes break down the small details shading in the series' enigmatic world.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Dogs and humans have a deep bond that goes beyond just a friendly pet relationship. Sarah Byosiere, a dog cognition researcher, explains how canines have adapted their behavior over the years to become more like us, and adapt to how we react to things in the world.
Despite millions of dollars in losses, iBuying's failure doesn't signal the end of tech-led disruption, just a fumbled beginning.
An expert explains why a shifting pandemic demands a broader set of solutions.
Ramsay shows off how to cook two delicious variations of lamb — stuffed with spinach and pine nuts and slow cooked fiery lamb — alongside two desserts — sponge and cheesecake — that you can add to your festive meal.
Providers say NAF tied the hands of Texas and Oklahoma clinic workers and made them do medically unnecessary procedures on pregnant people.
It was almost destroyed by a construction project 2,200 years ago.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A Democrat who supports Krysten Sinema is among the rarest of mythical creatures, "Full Frontal" correspondent Allana Harkin found.
Joyner Lucas's Lollapalooza meltdown is just the latest manifestation of one of the touchiest subjects in the concert industry: how big the name is on the flyer. To get to the heart of the matter, we spoke to some experts about all things font size.
The wind wreaked havoc at Guaranteed Rate Field as players face planted trying to catch fly balls.
Andrew Steele, scientist and author of "Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old," shares tips that can reverse aging on a cellular level.
Enjoy fresh fruits and veggies, bacon, cereal, snacks and even vegan-friendly alternatives like Just Egg.
"Elden Ring" is, yes, incredibly hard. But it's also very funny? Polygon's Jenna Stoeber explains how.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
Best Supporting Wig Oscar category when?
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
YouTuber PaymoneyWubby does an exhaustive investigation to find the truth about this controversial photograph.
The list is a nudge for younger, healthier people to take action to resolve or prevent regrets now.
"Tokyo: Otherscape" has thousands of backers on Kickstarter, and it has both physical and digital tiers for players of all stripes.
Denzel Washington was a bonafide star, but his performance as the reprehensible and captivating Alonzo Harris in "Training Day" cemented his legacy as one of the greatest actors to grace the screen. And he was rewarded for it by the Academy.
Kevin Berling had a simple request: He didn't want Gravity Diagnostics, his former employer, to throw him a birthday party.
What better way to celebrate our only home than with clothing that actually cares about the environment?
Diemut Strebe, an artist-in-residence at the MIT Center for Art, Science, and Technology, built a singing prayer device that will leave you feeling unsettled.
After an arrest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, Tahhan has become a social media star. But there's plenty of credit to go round
If we're only going to have a single tank top, we're taking Dwight to the gun show.
The Kardashians celebrated Khloe Kardashian's daughter's fourth birthday by cutting all the lines at Disneyland.
From "Severance" to "For All Mankind," a guide to one of the most stacked services out there.
CNN called the Russian cruiser Moskva "a bit of extremely impressive military hardware" back in 2015. Now it sits at the bottom of the Black Sea.
Think your muted? Better think again. A team of researchers found out Big Tech keeps recording when you mute.
There are few things more exciting than remodeling an outdated kitchen. But before heading to Pinterest for ideas and inspo, you might want to think about kitchen design trends that won't be around for much longer.
The people breaking marathon records are all wearing Nike ZoomX shoes. Should they be banned?
Musk's Twitter bid is astonishing in its cost, but not in its imagination.
If there is, it won't look like a Zaha Hadid swoop.
BuzzFeed minions Tucker and Jordan try the three worst rated pizza slices in NYC to see if the people's verdict stands solid, or if an apology is warranted.
There's something called flying "semi-private," which lets companies offer travelers a more exclusive experience than commercial.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
From an EV Wrangler to a Keg-ready converted M725 Ambulance, the folks from Motor1 got to film some of Jeep's concept vehicles out in the desert.
A lot has changed since last year's pre-Delta lull, but America can still reclaim some coronavirus-free chill—if it decides to commit.
John Darwin's bungled "disappearance" is now the subject of an ITV drama. But it wasn't as laughable as it seemed to those he left in his wake.
Here's why the roasted vegetables you eat in the restaurant always taste better than the home cooked ones — and how to fix that.
Free-flow tests were more realistic than traditional wind tunnel measurements of drag.
From colonials to log homes, Tudors to chalets, brownstones to beach houses, here are the architectural house styles that are the most popular, the most valuable and the most common across the United States.