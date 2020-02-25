These Filmmakers Created A Stop-Motion Animation With 6000 Pancakes And The Result Is Incredible
We're deeply impressed by this animation — but mostly we're really hungry for pancakes now.
This was not part of the package deal.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
Aside from the extremely cool science on display, this is just very beautiful.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
The CMOS image sensor has dominated cameras for nearly 20 years, but quantum dots may take its place.
"This is what passes for innovation in Silicon Valley. It's a dorm. It is a very expensive dorm."
The video's caption is "smoother than Michael Jackson??," which we'll reserve judgment on — but his moves are extremely smooth.
Samsung's latest flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — packs in a powerful zoom function, which one user showed off at an NBA game.
Brooks Koepka is collecting majors at a record clip while upending the tour's social norms, wearing Off-White on the course — and making clear he wouldn't mind changing the game forever.
The New York metro area has the largest metro economy in the United States — so large that it's commensurate to Canada's economy all by itself.
If you had your money on the dunk of the year coming out of the Mid-Eastern Conference by way of North Carolina A&T, come collect your winnings.
The old but newly popular notion that one's love life can be analyzed like an economy is flawed — and it's ruining romance.
Wilder has said the elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk weighed 40 pounds and was the key reason for his defeat to Tyson Fury.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
The last time she spoke to her son, Lashona Williams was sitting alone in the bleachers of Greenville High School's football stadium, near midfield and a few rows up from the team bench.
This scratch-off map is a wonderful way to commemorate each and every country and state you've visited.
Who needs a professional designer when you can save money and make a book cover by yourself, right? Wrong.
When the best athlete on the field is, hands down, an adorable dog.
These 30 residences and private outdoor hideaways built by architects are all deeply personal projects.
What have we been doing all our lives using only our forks?
At the 2019 Star Wars Celebration last April, Lucasfilm and Disney Publishing announced an ambitious-sounding plan: to tell one cohesive story over a series of books, comics, and, if later rumors were to be believed, maybe more. Now we have a first look.
Next time someone tells you soccer players aren't tough, show them this clip of St. Mirren's Jane O'Toole.
You never know when you may need a pocket knife, but you don't want to carry one all the time. What do you do? Get a B-2 Dog Tag. This dog tag has a fully concealed nano blade pocket knife and it's half off now.
Chris Carney and his two-man crew had four weeks to cross the world's largest ocean. But catastrophes left them stranded in the middle of the sea.
When the words "Yeet" are painted over the plane, you know how this is going to go.
Insurers are supposed to price based on risk, but Allstate's algorithm put a thumb on the scale.
I'll be there for you through the decades, like I've been there before.
"I've got two military Humvees and those were the most capable off-road vehicle on the planet. Sherp makes them look like front-wheel drive cars."
Millions of Americans who have driver's licenses still need to upgrade to a Real ID by October 1, according to DHS.
Amidst all the streaming wars, there still exists one last video store in the world — 20th Century Flicks, the oldest VHS and DVD rental store in the world.
"US toilets are effectively bedpans with a drain."
Where do hanging eyelids, dark circles under the eyes, pale skin and wrinkles come from?
Why does every damn place — even old-school corporate offices — have to be fun and full of foosball?
The memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been a sober, heartfelt affair — with a few moments of genuine humor.
Hint: Think less "Star Wars," and more, well, the usual war stuff.
Carrie Lindsey's facial massage comes at a price. Her Brooklyn clients are willing to pay for it.
It would seem that the crocodile was taking a mid-meal nap, which is good news for the leopard.
These unique handcrafted mechanisms are designed to protect homes, confound cashiers and outthink thieves.
The App Store's gauzy success tale belies the reality of a company that now wields its enormous market power to bully, extort, and sometimes even destroy rivals and business partners alike.
In the 1970s, the American bourbon market was dead. Japan's desire for aged, high-proof bourbon helped the Kentucky spirit survive.
I finally had stability. I was clawing my way out of debt. My life was looking up. But a decent job was powerless against the stigma of being homeless.
We will never be able to look at the character Qui-Gon Jinn the same way again.
The Defense Department is long overdue for a 21st century overhaul. That would mean budget cuts far beyond what any 2020 candidates are proposing.
A roundup of 21 of the best short jokes and one-liners by the late comedic genius Mitch Hedberg, whose stand-up continues to influence and resonate today as much as it did when he was alive.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
So strong is the clamor for Panama Geisha that world records are annually set and smashed, with auction prices topping $1,000 per pound.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.