Watch Savannah Guthrie's Hard-Hitting Live Interview With Nikki Haley On Ukraine, Impeachment And Whether Donald Trump Is 'Truthful'
The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie gave a no holds barred live interview with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars TV show, is available for streaming on Disney+ today. Does the show match the quality of the movies or is it a disappointing addition to the "Star Wars" universe? Here's what the reviews of the first episode say.
When the bidding for the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime reference 6300A reached 18 million Swiss francs, there should have been pandemonium.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
iPhone owners, beware. It appears Facebook might be actively using your camera without your knowledge.
The United States is undergoing a transition perhaps no rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: Its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority.
We actually think the cyclist is in the wrong in this scenario, but kudos to the two of them for not letting their tempers get the best of them.
Millions of teenagers buy and sell clothes on Depop. An investigation has found that many users are also being flooded with requests for nude photos and other inappropriate messages.
When a train is coming, maybe the best thing to do is to not back out of your parking space at that instant. And suppose you've already made that fatal mistake, please don't continue to do what this driver did.
We know when Americans reach $100,000 in savings. We know how much people are saving. But this begs the question: How much should you be saving?
Paul Kvinta traveled to Laos to visit a moon-shot project aimed at saving the country's 400 remaining wild behemoths, investigate the strange underworld of wildlife trafficking — and made a very unexpected purchase.
The day Dhruv Gaur's "Jeopardy!" episode taped was also the day it was announced that beloved host Alex Trebek would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. So when Gaur found himself sitting well behind the pack going into Final Jeopardy, he decided to use his answer to send a message to Trebek.
And it could become big business in the not-so-distant future.
The book launch was cut short when Donald Trump Jr walked out of the event after heckling by Trump supporters, who were angry that he wasn't taking questions from the audience.
To move forward, Trader Vic's will have to adapt to a world that's questioning the sins of tiki.
Evangelicals believed comedian John Crist could help spread the gospel to a wider audience. Then he was accused of sexual misconduct.
The eyes are bigger. The teeth are… less prominent. And the overall CGI character is less creepy.
Emilia Clarke's "Last Christmas" proved what was possible with a very faithful adaptation of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" — so why stop there?
We never saw that coming. Neither did she.
A group of Somali immigrants in Minnesota have became leaders in the fight to change a tech behemoth.
An anonymous editor explains how airlines like Delta trim content out of films like "Booksmart" and "Rocketman."
Saffron is currently mostly imported from Iran. What if we grew our own, in New England?
Trypophobia is the fear of clusters of holes and cracks. Its origin may be evolutionary but as awareness spreads online, is it becoming a social contagion?
The venom toward President Trump was as thick as the vapor clouds at an industry rally on Saturday.
Private explorers found the U.S.S. Grayback beneath 1,400 feet of water after realizing that a mistranslated Japanese war record had pointed searchers in the wrong direction.
Some early customers of Disney+ are encountering "unable to connect" errors on launch day as they try to explore and stream content from the highly-anticipated streaming service.
Stanley Tucci has proven repeatedly that he can disappear into any role and somehow make us want to be held by him in the process.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
Truly the most riveting version of a high-speed chase we've ever seen.
The University of Virginia was supposed to transform a slave-owning generation, but it failed.
As rumors of a sale brew, the frattish sports site's well-documented resistance to solidarity seems increasingly bankrupt.
It's a Veteran's Day miracle!
As Arizona teacher Scott Warren faces retrial for helping migrants, migrant aid workers around the world are facing legal consequences.
"Succession" showed us the wealthy corporate types, but what about small, blue-collar businesses passed down from father to son?
Chronicle, Google's moonshot cybersecurity startup that was supposed to completely change the industry, is imploding.
Guess "live and let lick" is not a belief that everyone subscribes to.
While little known outside of France, architect and city planner Tony Garnier is as closely associated with Lyon as Antoni Gaudí is with Barcelona.
A sip for every "This is my watching Hallmark Christmas movies shirt" shirt would have made for a good drinking game for somebody with a death wish. By hour six roaming the floors of a convention center in New Jersey for Hallmark's first ever ChristmasCon, that somebody is me.
Or is there really a besuited guy out there doling out roundhouse kicks on the mean streets of Penza?
In this highly competitive training, pup perfection is demanded — and not every student can make it to graduation.
"My time in 12-step recovery offered the radical (to me) idea that profundity wasn't predicated solely on dysfunction."
The entwined roots of Indian rubber trees form bridges that — unlike steel structures — grow more durable with time.