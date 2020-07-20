Watch What Happens When 2000-Degree Molten Thermite Lands In Water In Slow Motion
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
Never underestimate the sheer speed of ducks when they're hungry.
Late one night in March, appearing on a little-discussed ESPN radio show, Kirk Herbstreit dropped a bombshell.
His role as a cherubic 10-year-old with a classic catchphrase made him world famous. He talks about how he coped with the early attention, working with Kevin Spacey and why he loves playing bad guys.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some of the countries that were hit hard early on, but the number of new cases is growing faster than ever worldwide, with more than 100,000 reported each day.
St. Louis' top prosecutor on Monday charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.
Many wealthy Americans insist they aren't rich, and that has profound implications in electoral politics as well as economic policy.
Each fire season can compound the trauma of the one before it.
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
WitchTok is outraged over a rumor that a small group of baby witches tried to hex the moon and the Fair Folk, offending the natural order and outraging Apollo, Artemis, and a slew of other gods.
They turn out at the polls, and turn into lifelong voters. City by city, young activists are working the grassroots to make their voices count.
Scores of Russia's business and political elite have been given early access to an experimental vaccine against COVID-19, according to people familiar with the effort, as the country races to be among the first to develop an inoculation.
We've never thought of water drops being able to take the shape of a square, but that's just us being too much of a square.
During its long period of decline, the Ottoman Empire was called "the sick man of Europe." The United States is now the sick man of the world.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If money was no limit, you could live higher than anyone else in the Western Hemisphere, at the top of the Central Park Tower.
Whatever its shape, the era ahead must rekindle the aspiration of a nation molded in the ideal of perfect equality.
The idea is to widen your social horizons in a controlled way, so you're free to touch, hug, snuggle and kiss the people in your bubble to your hearts' content.
This is a strange war story about a small village in England called Linby. After William Joyce, a Nazi propogandist, spread rumours of it being targetted the German air-force bombed it, but missed.
"If you get COVID-19 on holiday in Uzbekistan, we will compensate you," promises a tourism ambassador in a written statement.
They say apply what you learn to to the things you love.
Joe Biden refuses to play into Donald Trump's hands.
The main events of "Akira" take place decades later, just ahead of 2020, but the impact left by the war quietly hangs over everything that happens in the movie in a way that feels surprisingly relevant to what's going on in our very real 2020.
From its need to make money to its ever-changing relationship with law enforcement, the hyperlocal news reporting app faces growing pains.
We hope for "calm dad," but "show a little leg" dad is what we really want.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
Ahead of the release of Evanescence's new album, "The Bitter Truth," vocalist Amy Lee discusses "My Immortal", the legendary, mysteriously awful fanfiction named after her hit song.
While we might not trust his fashion judgment when it comes to wedding dresses, we'd never say that he didn't try to give this his best shot.
The former editor of Cosmopolitan Sri Lanka had a simple request: "Little girls shouldn't bleach themselves."
If Steffi Ledbetter wants to kiss her boyfriend Anthony, she has to go through her dog Ginger first.
A surprising number of NBC shows have exclusive licensing deals elsewhere, so the bench is thinner than something like HBO Max. The result is a medley of recent hits and classic TV that can be hard to fish through to find the good stuff. Let us help.
In the race to develop antibody drugs for COVID-19, a Dutch team found itself ahead of the pack.
Ikea sees an opportunity to rethink the home.
For decades, Paul Bateson's name has been attached to a spree of gruesome murders in the '70s. This is our search for what's true and what's legend.
With the stands empty this year, MLB fans will miss an important — and historically significant — moment to let those cheaters hear it!
On the long timeline of racial justice protests in Portland, July 1 was a lifetime ago.
A new study from Kings College inspired a raft of headlines suggesting that immunity might vanish in months. The truth is a lot more complicated—and, thankfully, less dire.
Doctor Maitiu O Tuathail had been hearing a lot of patients ask him whether or not wearing a mask would decrease one's oxygen intake. Here was his response.
The shooting took place at the home of New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas.
"The Dark Knight Rises" is full of heady ideas and massive setpieces — and yet a tiny shred of dialogue from its opening minutes has become its most lasting artifact.
Last week's Twitter hack revealed how vulnerable social media has made the world.
