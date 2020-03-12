Kitten Meets Full-Sized Cat For The First Time And Is Completely Fascinated
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
While hand sanitizer has become scarce as some people have hoarded it all at grocery stores, there is one tool that is very effective against the coronavirus.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
Matt Colvin thought he could turn the pandemic into a business opportunity.
"I took a deep dive into this because I was curious and terrified."
Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Saturday that he's been tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Then one day I found an airmail letter in my "snail" mailbox: an official invitation by the Cuban government.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
In the aughts, there was a backlash against the SUV. Then came the crossover vehicle.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Matt Colvin thought he could turn the pandemic into a business opportunity.
How the wealthy, powerful, and connected are exploiting the loopholes in our health-care system
No matter where it was held over the last four decades, an American driver was never able to meet the Dakar Rally's challenge before Casey Currie.
Harvard scientists developed a robotic arm influenced by the biology of the octopus.
The cheese-like dessert known as so (蘇) was a delicacy during the Asuka period (538-710 AD) and the Heian period (795-1185).
At its core, "artificial intelligence" is a perilous belief that fails to recognize the agency of humans.
The Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011 killed 15,000 people, created a level 7 nuclear meltdown and caused more than $200 billion in damage. How did Japan bounce back?
The early trickle of new coronavirus infections has turned into a steady current. By creating simple simulations, we can see how to slow it down.
What if the Earth, the galaxy and all the galaxies near us were enclosed in a weirdly empty bubble? This scenario could resolve some longstanding questions about the nature of the universe.
The next highly-anticipated 'Doom' game is less than a week away. Don't sleep on these demons.
"First Cow," a quiet story of friendship on the American frontier, is one of the best movies of the year so far.
Sarah Miller thinks about climate change and other current horrors, and what it's like just being sad forever.
There's been a boom for taller buildings — how do you clear the path for the next supertall skyscraper? The B1M explains the challenging process of taking out a preexisting building.
A look at the cultural and architectural history of Nigeria's Bauhaus-inspired university campus.
The rumors about the coronavirus vary by country and region, but they seem to exist everywhere.
Student loans can be predatory and spending a lot of money on college doesn't necessarily translate to a high-paying job.
He needed a cheap place to live. His landlord offered a lesson on life.
Photographer Hazel Gaskin shoots Goldsmiths Lions as they prep and perform on competition day.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders face off directly for the first time.
In the wake of coronavirus and tanking stocks, cruise companies have sought assistance from the US government. But for decades, the industry has done everything in its power to avoid paying into the system.
A YouTube demonstrates the process for making synthetic rubies with an arc welder.
Across the US, airport lines stretched for up to eight hours in some cases, as workers rushed to conduct medical screenings of those arriving from mainland Europe, now the epicenter of the outbreak.
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
Many people take pipes for granted, but there's a lot of infrastructure behind them. Grady Hillhouse gives a thorough overview of the engineering required to ensure underground pipes stay put when water rushes through them.
Score big savings on sweet knives.
Being a spectator at the men's evil bullshit parade every time I sat down for a haircut sucked. What was worse, maybe, was that my silence implicated me every time. And I let it.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
British artist Jonathan Wolstenholme's watercolors are so weird and so wonderful.
At the beginning of the PC game "The Longing," your character, a skinny gollum called a Shade, is ordered to wake their giant stone king in 400 days. That's 400 real-time days.
While hand sanitizer has become scarce as some people have hoarded it all at grocery stores, there is one tool that is very effective against the coronavirus.
Thought to be the first Pakistani woman to ride across Pakistan, Irfan runs the blog "1 Girl 2 Wheels."
Three electric motors, one combustion engine and 1,700 horsepower.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
With a moving lead performance by Kara Young, the intriguing new play shows how popular art can both distract us and serve as background for our pain.
Many companies are coming up with creative ways to profit from the coronavirus outbreak. Some are stranger than others.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
The highs and lows of Las Vegas life, the unbreakable bond between sisters and other best photos of the week.
Gathering in groups right now is selfish and puts the lives of others at risk.
The synth instrument looks like if a Tesla Cybertruck turned into a guitar, joked one YouTube commenter.
Americans are emptying their supermarkets of everything but these persistently unappealing products.
Excited to play the big new "Animal Crossing" game on your Switch? Buy the digital version right now, and have it ready to go for launch on March 20th.
"I took a deep dive into this because I was curious and terrified."
A weekend getaway at Mar-a-Lago put the president in contact with several people who later tested positive for the virus. He said he has no symptoms.
Take care of yourself and your family, but maintain social distance.
After nearly a week of a nationwide lockdown, Italians lifted their neighbors spirits by singing.