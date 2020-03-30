John Krasinski Enlists The Help Of Steve Carell To Report On Some Wholesome Good News That Doesn't Depress Us
We really needed this "news network of good news" during this trying time.
One of the scariest things about pandemics is the exponential growth of cases. Here's a useful graph that helps us understand whether or not we've made progress in stopping the disease.
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou makes three items, using only three ingredients each. A coffee to start the morning, an omelette snack and a chicken meal.
Photographer Greg Harlow, who captured this amazing view, said that the rainbow lasted over eight minutes and This certainly was not a planned event that he had "spent over three months total in Yosemite last year and just got lucky."
When Danny Kabouni ran out of coffee beans, he snapped into action.
The "flatten the curve graphic" and message are mainstream at this point. Now we need to start to grapple with the reality that the actual "curve" of COVID-19 won't be as smooth as last week's infographics may have implied.
These films and series will help quench your thirst for true stories that are stranger than fiction.
This is why you shouldn't brake check a truck — not once, not twice, and certainly not three times.
Dr. Daniel Reardon came up with a plan to create a necklace which would react if your hands were near your face. Unfortunately, the device did not work quite as planned.
There's finally competition for Apple in a space where for a long time there weren't any good alternatives.
"Kid, I'll show you what trampoline jumping really looks like."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Across the country, social distancing is morphing from a public-health to political act. The consequences could be disastrous.
There have been a lot of creative designs and gnarly crashes over the years, and they are an extremely good distraction from everything else.
From a public school teacher in New York to a congressional candidate still running her campaign from home — five parents show us what a day in their life is like right now.
They've spent months building the perfect computer-monitor-keyboard setup and obsessing over every detail. Now, in quarantine bunkers lit by LED strips, they're thriving.
"We have gone to some effort to hide our bodies, as we do not want them found. Please do not waste time and money looking. It would serve no purpose. We are gone, leave us to our peace."
"We were at Great America in Santa Clara, Ca. and my daughter kept insisting on getting splashed by the boats coming down the drop of the ride. So, I finally let her."
How vacation became just another thing we're working on.
Theories of perception are heavily tilted to the visual: we have much to learn from our surprisingly acute sense of smell.
Tranquilizer darts are usually used on animals, but here's what actually might happen when a human is hit by it.
Just because you have limited ingredients doesn't mean you can't make something sumptuous out of them.
Myspace changed the way we discovered music and fell apart after conquering the world.
The inner teenager inside of us is screaming.
There are four coronaviruses already endemic in the human population. COVID-19 could become the fifth.
Since the hatch is incorporated into the rear bumper, it's far more likely to get damaged in a fender bender.
New data from one of New York's largest coronavirus testing providers suggests things are far from improving. Julia Ioffe on the shape of the pandemic inside what one doctor is calling the "epicenter of the epicenter."
And yet, for all his precautions, he has one of his protective gloves off for no apparent reason.
What to know about the clinical trials for remdesivir, chloroquine, and more.
Tectonix GEO ran an analysis using data from Xmode Social to see the travel paths of anonymized mobile devices that were active at Spring Break at one single Ft. Lauderdale beach. The results are frightening (and not just the potential viral spread — seeing this granular cell phone movement tracking is… troubling).
On Monday, a Dutch museum announced that a painting by Vincent Van Gogh was missing after thieves broke into the building in an early-morning raid. Lentetuin, painted by Van Gogh in the spring of 1884, was on loan to the Singer Laren museum, which closed its doors earlier this month due to the risks of COVID-19.
Epidemiologists are using complex models to help policymakers get ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the leap from equations to decisions is a long one.
Is a turtle the best pet? Signs point to yes.
While stuck inside during quarantine playing Borderlands 3, a corgi got fed up by the game's loading screen robot.
Was Kurt Cobain murdered? Not likely — but why are so many people born after Cobain died so gripped by the notion that all wasn't as it seemed?
The blast was conducted in 2019 so that Hayabusa2 could collect samples of the Ryugu asteroid.
A damning interview with Richard Epstein, the NYU School of Law professor whose articles "Coronavirus Perspective" and "Coronavirus Overreaction" helped guide the White House's initial response.
"The snow's going sideways, it's swirling," said Billy Barr from the abandoned silver mine he lives in at more than 12,000 feet in altitude in the Rocky Mountains. He's the only full-time resident of Gothic, Colorado.
Donna Nash, seen here in 2012, must be feeling pretty good about herself.
If you look into the history of public health, you'll find instances where beards were blamed for the spread of disease. This is not actually true.
They want more access to paid sick leave as well as protective gear and other safety measures.
From radish to peas, here are some fast-growing crops that can probably take your mind off things during this period of self-isolation.
It was one of sport's great question marks: Is it humanly possible to run 26.2 miles in under two hours? Then Eliud Kipchoge did it. What followed was international fame — and plenty of controversy. So we flew to Kipchoge's ultra-rarefied Kenyan training ground to meet the man who pulled off the impossible.
Before he was Norman Spear, hate group founder and possible Russian asset Rinaldo Nazzaro was just another Jersey boy.
Daniel Matarazzo adds some levity to our quarantined world with a song about a "super bad transmittable contagious awful virus."
The energy, the traffic, the crowds are all gone. Only the vacant streets remain, waiting for the actors to return to the stage.
"Our stores haven't gotten a frozen load in two stores in two and a half weeks. And I haven't seen toilet paper in a while."
At 7pm each night, Vancouver residents give applause to health-care workers fighting the coronavirus.