Watching A Hydraulic Press Crush A Vacuum Chamber Under Water In Super Slow Motion Is Oddly Satisfying
Hydraulic Press Channel demonstrates what happens when a vacuum chamber breaks under water with a super fast camera.
Hydraulic Press Channel demonstrates what happens when a vacuum chamber breaks under water with a super fast camera.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Someone was recording their six-month-old son while on vacation on safari when a cheetah came out of nowhere, smashing into their window.
The word-guessing game took the Internet by storm and birthed a bunch of clones. This one might be our favorite yet.
Sonantic, a text-to-speech technology company, has cracked the code in getting computer generated voices to sound flirty and I think I saw this in a movie once.
Some parents say cosleeping doesn't keep them from getting busy — and many experts say that's fine. But at what age should they be drawing the line?
Olympic curling stones are pretty self-policing — here's what those green and red lights can tell you.
Hydraulic Press Channel demonstrates what happens when a vacuum chamber breaks under water with a super fast camera.
Max Fosh reveals how to become the world's richest man through a market cap loophole — but then realizes he needs to dissolve the company pronto.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
James Cameron's "Titanic" is greatly improved when it becomes a love story between a young man and his cat.
A study that finds 'agreeable', 'neurotic' and 'open' types are fans of the same artists misses the point of music — and people.
Charles Walton's brutal murder on Valentine's Day, 1945, fuelled a vision of rural England that has influenced cinema and literature ever since.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
In an ad for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Larry David is shown dismissing some of the world's greatest inventions, then, flashing forward to the present, dismisses crypto, which the commercial pivots to saying "Don't Be Like Larry."
Apple made your phone more private — and created a huge problem for Mark Zuckerberg.
Here's an interview that was recorded for the previously unaired KIRO-7 TV series "Air Waves" on January 6, 1990 and you've got to feel bad for their original drummer Chad Channing who seemed so psyched to just be there.
Peter Thiel, one of Donald J. Trump's biggest donors in 2016, has re-emerged as a prime financier of the Make America Great Again movement.
Lewis Hamilton will be back on the grid this year after a heartbreaking season (and much speculation), his team confirmed in a tweet.
Eminem reportedly rebuffed the NFL's request not to take knee at the finale of his performance of "Lose Yourself."
From New York City to San Francisco, new housing developments are popping up. They all look the same, are built cheap and are often dismissed as "gentrification buildings." But in reality those are what might help end the housing crisis in this country.
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, in the middle of the field at SoFi Stadium. She said yes!
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Someone posed a question to r/askhistorians about whether a Roman citizen could have obtained all the ingredients to make a Big Mac. A YouTuber compiled all of their responses and this is the hard hitting journalism we all deserve.
America needs medical abundance.
Western Rise provides freedom for men who want to own less, experience more. They make the world's most versatile clothing no matter how you live, so you can maximize life's possibilities.
Bermeja, a tiny uninhabited island thought to be located northwest of the Yucatán Peninsula, was placed on maps in 1539, but it didn't take until 2009 before the country determined it didn't exist.
The pandemic dramatically disrupted cancer screenings, and thousands of lives are now at stake.
Sherpa fleece sweatshirts, sweatpants, blankets and jackets are some of the warmest, coziest clothes in our wardrobes.
A YouTuber claims that Newegg screwed him over and then tried to bribe him not to make a video about it. If this happens to a YouTuber, what happens to everyone else?
An exercise scientist explains the biomechanics behind jumps such as the quadruple Axel, and what the body's limits are.
This singular question has been running through our heads for the better part of a decade now. Who will answer answer our favorite Scandinavian cooking enthusiast?
The heartbreaking moment a speedrunner on track for the world record realized he had come up short.
The league denied rumors that it attempted to quash Em's "Colin Kaepernick-style" kneel.
"What's a bad miracle?"
Movies focused on sappy love stories and sweeping romance are typically recommended for Valentine's Day. And if you're totally over those recs, you've come to the right place.
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Richter, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Lohan and more suit up in this year's ad roster.
The two different Star Wars series on Disney+ attempted to recreate Luke Skywalker using computer generated imagery and vocal recreation technology. Here's how believable each version was.
The actress, musician, writer and now director has started living on her own term.
"Wayne's World" director Penelope Spheeris brought the music to Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's heavy metal comedy.
Someone dropped Rowan Atkinson's character Mr. Bean into "Half-Life 2" and he fits in remarkably well.
Although Paul Graham had spent a lot of years learning how people go from being poor to rich, he knew nothing about the opposite. Why would he want to find that out? So that he won't make the same mistakes.
Once a revered figure skating star, Kamila Valieva now finds herself at the center of a doping scandal widely condemned by the global skating community.
No seriously, it took 15 minutes for the crew to squeeze all the beer off the green.
Late go-ahead touchdown toss from Stafford to Kupp robs Cinderella Bengals in the first Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Rick Beato explains how this pop song reached #26 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite having the most bizarre intro ever.
Lottie, 35, teacher, meets Tim, 33, doctor
It was nothing like the version you know and love today.