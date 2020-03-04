This Traditional Japanese Koto Is An Exquisite Work Of Craftsmanship
The making of a Koto Fukuyama, a 13-stringed harp-like instrument, is a very involved process
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
Something about the sheer breadth of maladies that light therapy can supposedly treat has the effect of making the whole thing seem too good to be true.
This is a story about how the most sophisticated copyright filter in the world prevented us from explaining copyright law.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
Structural engineers have built a new bridge using an unfolding, umbrella-like technique. It's a brand-new way to build bridges — and it's brilliant.
Despite the distinct musical tastes of these band's audiences, one artist had been selected to produce limited-edition screenprints for all of them, a 22-year-old Baltimorean named Luke Martin.
Same genes, same type of cancer, very different bills.
A North Carolina shelter turned Perdita's crotchety vibe into a paw-sitive and made her a star.
A BMW repeatedly rammed into a pick-up in a scary road rage incident in North Hollywood.
An unintentional (and darkly comical) illustration of the futility of advice that we stop touching our faces in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
You've seen his new suit, but who would the Dark Knight be without a fancy set of wheels to prowl Gotham's streets in?
Before my diagnosis, I spent half my life playing a long and painful guessing game.
As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20 — it's all too easy to look back on a skyrocketing stock and wonder "what if I'd invested before it got hot?" Well, here's the answer.
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
United Airlines became the first airline to cut its US flight schedule on Wednesday, as passenger worry about the coronavirus has caused a sharp drop in demand.
Michael Shainblum films an extraordinary time lapse with long and short exposures over many of the world's natural wonders.
Located at the foot of UNESCO World Heritage site Alpe di Siusi in the Italian province of South Tyrol, Messner House represents adaptive reuse at its finest.
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
VICE talked to the '90s icon about her long career that's included Grammys, Disney movies, a Playboy spread and being conned by an ex-boyfriend.
Is the elephant actually intimidated by the charge, or does it have enough sense to know it doesn't want to hurt the calf?
A classic grift has evolved over time.
Don't hoard masks and food. Figure out how to help seniors and the immunosuppressed stay healthy.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
Being holed up at home has never been more pleasant.
Last year, investors clamored to buy into the burgeoning cannabis industry in a moment of market zeitgeist. What happened?
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
This custom LEGO model weighs 44 pounds. It's five feet long. It's changing how people build with bricks.
There is a Ben for all people. Which one is yours?
While hiking near the ice castles in Heber, Utah, a man discovers the weird sounds cracks on a frozen lake make.
Cities are eager to nudge residents away from automobiles and toward modes that pose less danger, both to people and the planet, but they're overlooking easy fixes in favor of Hyperloops.
It may take up to a month to see if it the treatment worked.
A.I. generated text is getting really good — what does that mean for the future of the internet?
A collection of online stores offer murder for pay. Researchers say they are scams, but people who want someone dead aren't listening.
How do we have four trillion-dollar companies growing at startup rates? Because they aren't like other companies.
Were it not for the poor quality of the body cam footage, this would look straight out of a movie.
Banjo is applying artificial intelligence to government-owned surveillance and traffic cameras across the entire state of Utah to tell police about "anomalies."
Airbnb suspended scores of shady property listings in London. And then things got really messy.
"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.
If you looked at this light pollution map of the United States, you might start to wonder after a minute; what is this sprawling metropolis in North Dakota?
Buying a car from a dealer isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Unfortunately, there are still some stores that care more about profit than happy customers.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
The man behind iBackpack, an alleged crowdfunding scam, wants you to know he isn't a scammer. The Verge's Ashley Carman visited Doug Monahan in Galveston, Texas, to hear his side of the story.
Emma Kleck's trip to a Canadian strip mall pharmacy underscores the lengths to which people with diabetes will go to save on this lifesaving drug.
