Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

READING THE SIGNS

2 diggs vulture.com

Once he noticed an American Sign Language interpreter parked close to him, Robin Williams, like many other comedians, had a habit of getting crude with them.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample