How Did Breakfast In America Become So Sugary?
How breakfast became morning dessert, according to Johnny Harris.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
The US has seen more cases in the past week than in any week since the pandemic began.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.
In 2013, Caleb McGillivary became an unlikely hero and an even unlikelier star. There were TV appearances and concerts, women and new friends, the promise of money and a reality show. Instead, three months later, the Alberta man was facing life in prison for a murder he says was self-defense.
Controversy over a 2011 clip of Joey "Coco" Diaz and Joe Rogan has reignited the debate about political correctness in comedy.
Its creators said they could use facial analysis to determine if someone would become a criminal. Critics said the work recalled debunked "race science."
Data company Mobilewalla used cellphone information to estimate the demographics of protesters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it's "shady" and concerning.
"The King of Staten Island" is deeply rooted in the comic's past, but feels like the link to a new stage of Davidson's future.
In Washington, Congress is scrambling to respond, with Democrats and Republicans butting heads over competing police-reform bills this week.
Sometimes you just want a waffle recipe with no strings attached.
A story for my granddaughter about oxygen, evolution and our planet's fate.
What it's like to cook astronaut steak sous vide.
After suffering from sleeplessness and anxiety for months, I finally saw a psychiatrist. I became so relaxed so quickly that I passed out.
The hideously looking cats in Medieval paintings were painted that way intentionally. Cheddar's Ali Larkin explains why.
Splash Mountain — one of Disney's most popular but problematic rides — will be "completely reimagined," the company announced on Thursday.
It's oddly therapeutic, watching caps being made out of flat sheets of paper.
A shocking investigation claims that Tesla cut corners — and ignored warnings.
When most people imagine walking on a beach at sunset, their mind will likely conjure up a picture such as this. But recent studies have found that 2 per cent to 5 per cent of people will see nothing at all; they have aphantasia, or "mind-blindness."
A surprised motorist films a boat driving itself down the highway near Sandy, Utah.
Matt James, the first Black Bachelor in the reality franchise's 18-year history, follows in a long tradition of cultural figures who had to make their Blackness palatable to white audiences, from Sidney Poitier to Barack Obama.
The King and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter have formed a new company with an unapologetic agenda.
If you've ever wanted customers to hang up on you instead of waiting on hold, you should go for this version of "Toxic" that sounds like people screaming in absolute pain.
As few as 10 percent of infected people may drive a whopping 80 percent of cases, in specific types of situations.
Unfortunately, we've all been in this place before.
"One of the saddest lessons of our contemporary moment is our inability to learn from the recent past."
"This whole sub-branch of fMRI could go extinct if we don't address this critical limitation."
"A Mind Sang" is a mind-bending animated short film exploring pareidolia — the human phenomenon of seeing familiar patterns in imagery.
Invisible outbreaks sprang up everywhere. The United States ignored the warning signs. We reconstructed how the epidemic spun out of control.
Lesbian ninjas! Superpowered vegans! Chris Evans and Brie Larson pre-MCU! "Scott Pilgrim Vs The World" had it all — it just took 10 years for (some of) us to notice.
Why spend hundreds of dollars on barbells when you can built one yourself from stone, sand and concrete?
Pre-lockdown life had its charms, but the pandemic has shown us how bad things really were.
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world.
Tone Staubs, Michael Mena and Bryan Pognant take pogoing to extreme lengths — even lighting them on fire!
From Ma Rainey to Beyoncé, here are the ladies who tell it how it is.
How an ardent defender of faith — and Donald Trump — came to think of the press as her enemy.
A deep-ocean exploration vessel piloted by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this out-of-this-world Lampocteis.
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
The former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina tells The Ticket that she plans to vote for Joe Biden.
Trader Joe's is notoriously secretive about who supplies their stores with their branded products. Here's what we know so far.
Ahmaud Arbery went out for a jog and was gunned down in the street. How running fails Black America.
Its original purpose was to enable factory processes, but now an ever-larger part of the world's hottest regions is adopting it.
Jon Stewart reveals that while Joe Biden "wasn't his guy," he has come around to thinking he could be the right person to be president at this moment. "When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief."
People have been pulling off bogus ghost photos for a very long time, but it all started with one man.