Someone Launched 'Strobe Rockets' And The Effect They Make In The Sky Is Jaw-Dropping
Strobe rockets are real and they're spectacular.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
It's heartwarming to see how sweetly her daughter reacts to these scenarios.
With enough lumber to build a 40-foot-tall, blighting fence around much of Nicholas Yung's property, Charles Crocker and his spite fence became a legendary revenge tale, a tourist attraction, and a lesson in the danger of escalating tempers.
How common is your birthday in America? Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers and put together an interactive heat chart.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
What prompts someone to send a nude? What are the issues behind it? One writer explores their own experiences with taking and sending nudes.
You don't have to travel far to get a taste of European culture right here in the United States.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company may need to shut down in California if it loses its appeal against a judge's ruling to classify drivers as employees. Uber and Lyft are both scrambling after the judge approved a preliminary injunction.
The presidential race is in many ways just getting started.
These eight games are all quite different, but are unified by being single-player, story-focused experiences
Want to indulge your green thumb while in quarantine? The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle can help. Start a zen garden wherever you live with these helpful courses.
Eric Rosen realizes he has made a big mistake, but then makes an extraordinary pivot.
Criminals use so-called Russian, encrypted, or white SIMs to change their phone number, add voice manipulation to their calls, and try to stay ahead of law enforcement.
His message is what so many desperate people want to hear right now. It's also dangerous.
Well, that was quite an exit.
What did plague doctors really wear, for the most part? How common was the beak mask, really?
The American Dream megamall project has cost billions of dollars and has sat abandoned for years. It's still not open. How did this costly white elephant happen?
Biden's announcement was met with many different reactions on the internet, so we compiled some of the best ones here.
Forget Amazon and Fresh Direct. Turkey's Getir brings groceries to your doorstep in about 10 minutes.
The reCAPTCHA questions can be super vague as this YouTuber hilariously demonstrates.
A long obsession with Mars makes all the other worlds seem a little neglected.
The game's long, weird, elitist history provides some clues.
"About as narrow, committing, and epic as it ever gets," Dane Jackson says of a river run he made on the formidable El Rio Claro in Chilé.
She had to be tough to make it to the top. But that doesn't excuse alleged abuses of those on the bottom.
YouTuber omri knew he shouldn't reply, but he felt he was on the cusp of a true caper.
In my synthetic chemistry lab, we have worked out how to convert the red pigment in common bricks into a plastic that conducts electricity, and this process enabled us to turn bricks into electricity storage devices.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
Many people have old CD/DVDs with data that are unreadable. Michael from Wondershare Recoverit Data Recovery gives an incredibly useful explainer for making them readable again.
Kaufman became famous writing self-conscious films in a self-conscious time. In his début novel, he reminds us of the — and blind spots — of a generation.
Back in February, a enterprising janitor made a ice rink painting of an iPhone.
Following months of development, Microsoft is finally ready to release the Surface Duo for real, and after learning more about it, I feel like the Surface Duo is so much more than just a dual-screen gadget or even Microsoft's first Android phone.
How the United States abetted mass murder to save the world from communism
We only have one question: WHY?
I think we've all been pretty dazzled by the new Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 hypercar — and I normally find that word kind of eye-rollish, but in this case I think it's justified.
In "It Was All a Lie," one of the GOP's campaign operatives turns on the party he once helped build.
It's a showdown you'll probably only see in Florida.
Her record, already scrutinized when she ran for president, is sure to be under the microscope once again as she adds her name to the Democratic ticket.
For some of President Trump's loudest cheerleaders, it was a story too good to check out: Black Lives Matters protesters in Portland, Ore., had burned a stack of Bibles, and then topped off the fire with American flags. There was even a video to prove it.
It's unusual for sports teams in countries outside of the United States to play their national anthems before games. How did it become a staple in the United States?
"Turns out, pretty much everything we know in optics is out of the window."
If we want to get close to the Sun — and for the sake of this question we do — we're going to need something that can withstand a lot of heat.
Most "as seen on TV" products are pretty unnecessary inventions, but the Trumpy Bear might take the cake for being both completely unnecessary and deeply strange.
"Keeping the good Internet alive" — one open sourced, algorithm-less site at a time.
"Are you on drugs? Are you high? No one gets to touch the coat!" GQ's Gabriella Paiella interviews Matthew Rhys.
Joey Fameli made a short film about a claymation figure that yearns for friendship in a quarantined world.
