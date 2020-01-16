Here Are The Biggest Box Office Bombs In 2019
For every "Avengers: Endgame," there is a "Dark Phoenix" and a "Charlie's Angels."
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
Your dog might occasionally humor you when you tell it to "sit" or "stay." These stock dogs are on another level.
We've never really questioned how our rice cookers know when to turn off — turns out, there's a clever mechanism at work.
Giraffe's aren't exactly nimble, but if you try to jump on one's back, it will kick you square in the chest.
A poorly designed bike lane in Knoxville, Tennessee leads to dozens of cyclists wiping out on the pavement. University of Tennessee captured video of the problem and engineers later fixed it.
Just look at the look of utter contempt on Simon the cat's face as his dog housemates carouse.
18 illustrated positions for in-flight snoozing.
Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.
Amanda Disley and her husband noticed something was iffy about a blue Honda Civic and thanks to their instincts, Charlotte Moccia, the kidnapped 11-year-old girl, was saved.
Whatever the rush is, we're sure it's not worth it to do this.
According to a study released today, even with that policy repealed, the efficiency of DoorDash's race-to-the-bottom pay structure nets workers an estimated $1.45 per hour.
These days, being asked to choose "smoking or non smoking" is something of a novelty.
We're sure there's a complicated physics explanation for why this happens, but as far as we're concerned, the water made the ball go far and we want to try this.
If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?
"The blob," a mass of warm, nutrient-poor water that emerged off the US coast in 2013, was responsible for the biggest seabird die off in recorded history, according to new research.
My 48 hours alone with Radovan Karadzic, a war criminal and an architect of genocide during the Bosnian War.
Even marauding Norsemen can be guilty of entrepreneurial overreach.
If you're ready to start speaking a new language in 2020, we've got the resources to make it happen — and they're all on sale.
For better or worse, it is not unfair to describe either of Star Wars' most recent major projects as stories that deeply engage in fan service. But what differentiates their use of it makes for some fascinating parallels and contrasts.
While racing at the Dakar Rally, driver Fernando Alonso somehow managed to keep going after a double roll crash.
This morning, the Wall Street Journal released its annual ranking of major U.S. airlines, basing its decision on factors like the number of on-time arrivals, canceled flights, and delays (and using 2019 flight data, available from the Department of Transportation).
The EARS system was designed to record ocean sounds for undersea warfare.
The short "The Trophy Hunter," released in 2013, was meant to shed light on the role illegal wildlife trade has played in the global extinction crisis.
The many, many benefits of using wood in place of concrete and steel.
Diagnosed at the peak of the AIDS epidemic, many long-term survivors are faced with a heavy psychological and financial burden today
You've seen buzzer-beaters and crazy game winners but you might not have seen one like this, from a Michigan HS game.
Turns out the "Open House" is only open to those who are already filthy rich.
"Guns Akimbo" comes out March 5.
For months, Emile Weaver denied her pregnancy. A gruesome discovery forced her to confront the truth.
Instagram influencer and YouTube personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy claims that he spent 5 days in an Egyptian jail and "saw horrible things" after he was caught climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza, a stunt that could have landed him in jail for a lot longer.
The true meaning of sports: cute kids doing cute things.
The Louisville private school's headmaster argued the incident was the latest in two years of conduct violations.
Charlotte Salomon's dizzying work of hope and creativity amid destruction and despair, is a moving early example of the contemporary graphic novel.
In two feats of timing, two women walked out of the danger zone literally seconds before and a fire truck arrives literally a second after.
Having a highly specific diet has gone from dinner-party faux pas to fully common sense. So we talked to some of our favorite wellness-minded people about how they feed themselves and how it makes them feel.
Thomas Erikson's "Surrounded by Idiots" has had a major impact on how Swedish people talk to each other about psychology and discuss the behaviour of those around them. It's also unscientific nonsense.
Green Day, everyone's favorite Generation X band, takes aim at our self-absorbed world that's obsessed with our phones and social media.
CrossFit's biggest benefactor is also its biggest evangelist — he thinks CrossFit has the power to save the world. Anyone who disagrees is, in his words, an obvious idiot.
Urban silence is increasingly endangered — and primarily available to those who can pay for it.
With complicated time tables, sometimes commercial airlines have to fly with just a few or sometimes even one passenger.
In 2011, Michael Shannon was wrongly convicted of murder, even though two jurors voted to acquit him — a result of a Louisiana law rooted in discrimination.
Although he took bids from all interested parties, as with most scams the patsy was picked out well in advance.
Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, is wanted by the police for an incident involving smacking a police officer on the backside.
Under the sea, the photography is better.
As the cathedral rises from the ashes, a tug-of-war over its transformation.
If you weren't convinced we live in a new era for Microsoft's consumer-facing software, the one-two punch of Windows 7 closing down and the new Chromium-based version of Edge officially launching ought to do it for you.
What was meant to be an opportunity for Michigan State Senator Peter Lucido to respond to the report, turned into him making comments that objectified and humiliated me in front of a group of young boys.
Nicola Gobbo defended Melbourne's most notorious criminals at the height of a gangland war. They didn't know she had a secret.
After Warren refused to shake Sanders's hand, the two had a tense exchange, with Warren saying to Sanders, "I think you called me a liar on national TV."
Once you start taking a closer attention to movie posters, you can't help but notice all the recurring trends.
"We were lucky with our wave. It was mostly foam. Water would have been much worse, especially for the people standing on the benches."