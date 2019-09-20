Helicopter Totally Obliterates Helipad Upon Taking Off
Rest in peace, the rubber matting of Addenbrooke's Hospital Helipad.
For decades, introverts have been written off as ineffective and incapable business leaders. Here's why that's an utter myth.
Which will prevail, hand grenade or box?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Trey Kennedy channels his inner deal diva and does impressions of all the girls who love shopping at TJ Maxx.
Growing up, I lived for James Bond and secret agents. Before I knew it, I was tiptoeing into the world of spies in the thick of the Cold War.
The best films that feature rad bromances and wholesome camaraderie.
The official clip from Marvel shows Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in a car chase in "Black Widow." The movie will premiere in theaters on July 9.
Smoking can be a fatal habit, for no one more so than Black smokers of menthol cigarettes, which research suggests may be uniquely addictive. Here's how they came to put Black people at higher risk.
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
The New River Gorge in West Virginia offers stunning views, rock climbing and rafting but some worry it is unprepared for an influx of visitors.
How hundreds of "Jeopardy!" contestants talked themselves into a baseless conspiracy theory—and won't be talked out of it.
Some Microsoft directors began an investigation in 2019 into a woman's allegations of a prior sexual relationship with Bill Gates; Mr. Gates's spokeswoman says his decision to leave the board in 2020 wasn't related to the matter.
In the dying seconds of the game, Liverpool FC's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson headed in a goal to secure his team three points.
For the last decade, Richard Montañez has been telling the story of how he invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The world has been eating it up.
The Post made history this week by appointing its first female executive editor. But why did the newspaper have to look outside its own ranks for a woman to lead the newsroom?
After the Cavaliers lost control, Brooklyn took over. This one had it all: a behind the back pass, a touch pass and an alley-oop off the backboard.
The Vantage will likely be the last modern three-pedal Aston from the company.
Trevor Bauer is an arch-deceiver, capable of elite trickery on baseball's biggest stage. This is a look inside his mind.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Melinda French Gates voiced concerns about her husband's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and a harassment claim against his money manager.
How a 100 million year old coastline filled with the carbonate skeletons of ancient krill may have helped Joe Biden in 2020.
The Action Lab introduces us to Aerogel, a solid substance that is made of 98% air.
Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
"Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?"
Saturday nights are for dancing, but Sunday mornings are for Jesus.
R.O. Kwon, Nicole Chung and other writers on where they grew up and how it shaped their identities.
Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with the updates on the latest news.
Chamath Palihapitiya — tech billionaire, Golden State Warriors co-owner, and all-around meme lord — has a sure-thing, 100%, can't-miss investment for you that will definitely, absolutely pay off for him.
Police had been searching for the big cat since it was spotted lounging on the front lawn of a home last week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gets an assist from doctors, who minored in theater, and hashes out all the possible scenarios.
Since the '80s, Scabby the Rat has become a mainstay of worker-led protests — an eyesore to let people walking by know that the management doesn't treat its labor fairly. But where exactly did Scabby come from?
Chris Rock spoke with Esquire about the most memorable moments in his life, and reminisced about Chris Farley's last days.
One hundred years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, community members still can't get the federal government to recognize Greenwood's significance.
In a place where men have historically been absent, the role of women on this Estonian isle has expanded beyond traditional gender roles and into every aspect of life on dry land.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
Much has been said about people opposed to or skeptical of coronavirus vaccines. But there's another group that has yet to get shots, and their reasons are more complex.
Billy Markus, who co-created dogecoin in 2013, says the community that has formed around the cryptocurrency is a big part of its appeal.
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
Tucked into one of the walls of the St. Louis Central Library is an elegant but easily missed double door leading to a true treasure trove.
The huge grocery chain and other megastores like it have revolutionized the way many Asian-Americans shop and eat.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Twenty years ago, fashion lost the visionary designer behind P-Funk and Kiss — and a prophet of a future yet to come.