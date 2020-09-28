Dude Jumps Into Water With Shark In It, Dude Instantly Regrets It
Regardless of whether or not the shark in the water is actually a basking shark, a plankton-eating shark species unlikely to harm humans, this still seems like a bad idea.
A 35-minute documentary on how the Joker came to hold such a hallowed place in our pop culture.
Sohla El-Waylly valiantly whips up a 7-course tasting menu made from convenience store staples.
How many languages can a single human being learn?
Superstar Dwayne Johnson explains his endorsement and speaks with Harris and Biden about what to expect in the upcoming election.
Why your mind is conditioned to ignore "the the" in a sentence.
Watch breathtaking footage, including POV shots, from YouTuber BNT as he scales one of the French capital's tallest buildings.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Are you the only Black woman Trump's ever kissed?"
Newton's first law dictates that every object will remain in uniform motion unless it's compelled to change its state by the action of an external force.
It seems like cancer would be the leading cause just going off general news. This is certainly true up to a certain age, but get past that and your heart can only keep going for so long.
For much of World War I, the weather across Europe was unrelentingly foul. The reason for these conditions may be a rare climate anomaly that persisted for six years.
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday following reports of a suicide attempt at his Florida home.
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
Her methods are… unorthodox, to say the least.
While sentiment analysis is far from perfect, it manages to distill meaning from huge amounts of data — and could one day even monitor mental health.
Lars Ulrich runs though his take on Metallica's most underrated, S&M2 and what makes a good rock drummer.
Sounds in the air can only travel a certain distance, but here's why sounds travel much further in the ocean.
The Times obtained Donald Trump's tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
This was… quite a turn of events.
What better way to honor the notoriously obsessive director than by obsessively organizing all of his movies, music videos and commercials?
There was no bigger influence on guy culture than Dane Cook, the king of obnoxious bro comedy. But his hard fall from grace was anything but a failure.
Even though Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman's right to choose to have an abortion, there's a law that has made it difficult for poor women from obtaining them.
Landlords increasingly use screening services to weed out renters. Advocates say both landlords and the algorithms should be accountable when things go wrong.
We should all aspire to reach the level of enlightenment shown here by TikTok user @420doggface208.
What makes good or bad design happen anywhere depends on who has the most power.
"It looks like football training, but in suits."
There were only 15 of us and we had to wear masks and wait outside, but it was still a joyous occasion. Even a man in a British Gas van jubilantly blasted his horn.
The Dubai Creek Tower was set to become the tallest manmade structure ever built. What happened?
Not only does this next-gen gaming headset offer loads of top-notch VR experiences on its own, it can also be plugged into your PC for an even wider selection. The Oculus Quest 2 hits store shelves on October 13.
For the first time in 10 years, the Lakers are back in the NBA Finals, familiar territory for LeBron James. It means more in 2020.
Sometimes it's just the simplest of things that does the trick.
On July 15, Twitter melted down. On Election Day, that's not an option.
While the Tesla Model 3 is considered to be one of the safest electric vehicles on the road, its autonomous emergency braking system failed to yield for this dummy during a recent safety demonstration in China.
Barrett has consistently sided with her fellow Republican appointees on the bench.
College baseball player Adam Horowitz's hidden ball trick pitch was ruled legal by the umpire but drew at least one "WTF?" from the crowd.
Whether you're aiming for a nostalgic space-y sound in your recordings or simply looking for a straightforward tool to learn music, the Stylophone rules.
Introducing a new queen into a colony housed in a hive is unexpectedly complicated.
"There won't be a transfer [of power] frankly," Trump said on Wednesday. "There'll be a continuation."
Also including "The Geometric Beauty of Los Angels" and a photo series honoring the photographer's ancestors.
If the actual wars among the stars are your favorite part of "Star Wars," this is the game for you. Pre-order now, and play it at launch on October 2nd.
The world's most powerful nation has played whack-a-mole with the coronavirus, slowing its transmission in one place only for it to flare up somewhere else.
Unfortunately for the soldiers, the brownies were not made in mind to satisfy the palate.