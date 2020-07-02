Guy Experiences Moment Of Excruciating Dread When He Loses Power In The Middle Of A 21-Hour 3D Printing
You wouldn't wish this upon your worst enemy.
You wouldn't wish this upon your worst enemy.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
Even if we know it's a robotic spy squid, this is still a brutal outcome.
"Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together."
Inside Edition producers checked into different New York City hotel rooms and applied the Inside Edition logo onto pillows, sheets and towels. After checking out, they returned to the same room under a new guest name and made a shocking discovery.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In France, where I live, the virus is under control. I can hardly believe the news coming out of the United States.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris lead recent surveys — with a likely boost from name recognition.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You wouldn't wish this upon your worst enemy.
Florida's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 10,109 additional cases of COVID-19, breaking another single-day record
Pollen and smoke in the air can really make you suffer if you have allergies or asthma. This HEPA air purifier can help reduce the problem, and you might even forget it's there when you turn it on quiet mode.
Ashley White captures stunning footage of a bird carrying away a massive fish.
Throughout the years, Gibson's career has been riddled with accusations of anti-Semitism, homophobia, racism and domestic violence.
Google shuffled mass emails about racial justice into the marketing tab in our test, mirroring its categorization of political emails.
The future of the humanity is at stake, but first things first, let's deal with the awkward reality that your girlfriend is no longer your girlfriend in the future.
A guy from Newark, Ohio made the ultimate indoor amusement park.
Trump supporters funded a private border wall on the banks of the Rio Grande, helping the builder secure $1.7 billion in federal contracts. Now the "Lamborghini" of border walls is in danger of falling into the river if nothing is done, experts say.
Looking for more convenience and flexibility from your home office? Get a refurbished wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2! This responsive wireless mouse lets you scroll and click effortlessly without distraction. It's 31% off at $54.99 now.
Our struggle is not an emotional concern. We are not burned out. We are being crushed by an economy that has bafflingly declared working parents inessential.
If you add up the accumulated speed cosmonaut Sergei Krivalev traveled through space, he kinda went into the future.
Rushing to contain a coronavirus cluster tied to a big party in a New York City suburb, officials turned to an unusual legal strategy.
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.
Leigh Stein's novel "Self Care" drowns wellness Instagrammers in their own moon juice.
Relive the Nineties, "When we didn't have coronavirus!"
The "shave and a haircut, two bits" knock has a fascinating history.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We're not sure if this is real or fake, but if it's real, then it's time to order a new TV again.
This isn't like the small bean bag chair you had in your bedroom as a kid. This massive piece of comfy furniture is what we dream of for lazy days spent indoors.
Wait until you meet Francis the laughing chicken from Rockwall, Texas.
Law enforcement needs to protect those who prioritize their sworn duties above loyalty to their peers.
TikTok has given pro-Trump teens a platform to make memes — and get attention. But what happens when the news isn't funny anymore?
On Route 66 between Albuquerque and Tijeras, there is a rumble strip that plays "America the Beautiful" when you drive across it.
Two years ago, a billionaire owner asked Norman Pearlstine to reinvent a storied American newspaper. Some in his own newsroom say he's fallen short.
First came Gap x Telfar. Then came Yeezy Gap. Then came the outcry. But Telfar Clemens says everyone has it wrong.
The off-road snow transport, Kharkovchanka, looks like something out of Star Wars and could hold a small kitchen, toilet, oven, and eight beds.
United and American Airlines are lifting social distancing measures on their flights, filling them to capacity — middle seats included.
It took him a whole seven months, but he pulled it off.
"Months have gone by and they both have asked about one another, even went as far as pretending they are actually playing together."
Police monitored a hundred million encrypted messages sent through Encrochat, a network used by career criminals to discuss drug deals, murders and extortion plots.
We would gladly be roped into this.
Eight days inside America's Auction Academy, learning the secrets of "the dynamo from Dallas."
Nortel was once a world leader in wireless technology. Then came a hack and the rise of Huawei.
23 million Americans get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, explains what happens if the law gets overturned during a pandemic.
We analysed the word counts of star-studded film scripts to find out which of the most famous actors and actresses were paid the most per word spoken in their iconic roles.
When they took fentanyl together, time stopped and their love was eternal, even as the drug overtook them and upended everything.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning us not to try this at home, even though it does look kinda badass.
Higher education is often described as an investment. But it's still unclear if it pays off in happiness.
Epidemiologists have braced for a surge of coronavirus cases. But it has not come yet.
The Antarctic midge is the only insect endemic to Antarctica. How is it able to live down there?
The lives of incarcerated people are usually hidden from society. On prison TikTok, they're going viral.
Unearthing a tale of the grandest casino in what was once the premier gambling destination in America: Hot Springs, Arkansas
This guy thinks he can psyche out this 16-year-old with a flurry of smack talk.
Police reportedly seized over a dozen luxury cars and $37 million in cash from his apartment.