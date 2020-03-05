Guy Builds A Complete Diablo Statue From Scratch With Just A 3D Pen
"Just work hard for 3 weeks and buy one instead," he jokes. "It's better for your mental health."
"Just work hard for 3 weeks and buy one instead," he jokes. "It's better for your mental health."
An explainer on why fast food restaurants are all starting to use the same architectural design.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
Secret Agent 007 returns to action and tries his luck at a Vegas casino.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
How the wildly popular early 90s Nickelodeon show "Nick Arcade" pulled off its incredible technical design.
A car repair expert cheaply bought a dead SUV and miraculously was able to save it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Even with a robust government response to the novel coronavirus, many people will be in peril. And the United States is anything but prepared.
"Just work hard for 3 weeks and buy one instead," he jokes. "It's better for your mental health."
Photos from a factory where automation has yet to take hold.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This lamb in Deering, New Hampshire was happy as a clam upon news that it was time for food.
There are options for a man who doesn't know how to move forward. American Ninja Warrior is one.
"The history here is so deep and I've got a little bit of everything here to tell its story."
The $245 tasting menu changes every single day. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
Improving your public reputation often means taking a step out of the spotlight.
Big Marijuana is coming. What does that mean for the future of weed in America?
Rob Greenfield demonstrates how you can transform a boring front yard into a spectacular garden where you can grow food.
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8, bringing with it an extra hour of sunshine in the evening. But changing the clocks has become unpopular, and several states are looking to make a switch.
Céline Sciamma builds her finespun romance out of glances and stares, while also thoroughly exploring the entanglements between artistic creation and burgeoning love.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
Let's get to know our new Democratic frontrunner, in his own words.
Recent findings add weight to the evidence that intransitive competitions between species enrich the diversity of nature.
He didn't even need to make contact with the locking mechanism to pick it.
Cathal McNaughton won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 — the only photojournalist in Ireland to do so.
As Biden won Harris's endorsement, Sen. Bernie Sanders picked up one from Rev. Jesse Jackson.
The derby ended in a 2-0 victory for the home team, Manchester United.
Historian Frank M. Snowden discusses restricting travel during epidemics, how inhumane responses to sickness upend governments, and how artists react to disease outbreaks.
A quarter of the population is in lockdown as Italy takes drastic action to control Covid-19.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Aamir Ali Bhat says in the past seven months, the Centre's dilution of Article 370 has had a telling effect on the lives of thousands of people.
There are thousands and thousands of wines on the market. No wonder it's so hard to know what to buy.
The world's wildest pyrotechnic display takes place in the first week of March.
Turnagain Arm offers surfers an experience they can't get anywhere else in the country.
Many restaurantgoers don't realize that tipped workers get a different base pay than everyone else and mostly live off of customer tips. If they do know, they might not understand all of the inherent problems with it.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
For a country often depicted as the pinnacle of high-tech living Japan has a surprising and enduring obsession with paper. That might finally be changing.
The coronavirus had already begun to spiral out of control when Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, during routine Senate testimony, made a surprising claim.
Secret Agent 007 returns to action and tries his luck at a Vegas casino.
Animal crossings, also known as animal bridges or wildlife overpasses, protect animals from traffic and promote genetic diversity.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
Demand for flights has collapsed around the globe amid growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
Elizabeth Warren's campaign brass realized they had bungled her budget at the worst possible time.
A curious college student was looking through her online materials for her statistics class and found a link that said "exam answers (NOT FOR STUDENTS)." She got a kick out of where the link sent her.
A failed partnership 28 years ago between a pair of gigantic names in gaming has resulted in one of the rarest pieces of hardware in video game history selling at auction today for a staggering $360,000—and it doesn't even include a single game.
Lessons for living alongsidethe venomous and non-venomous predatorsin an ever-growing state.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
Mostly non-Koreans are buying the fancy version of jjapaguri, which costs as much as $25 a bowl in NYC
An explainer on why fast food restaurants are all starting to use the same architectural design.
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
Global oil demand is experiencing its most sudden and dramatic dip in history and it's all because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A car repair expert cheaply bought a dead SUV and miraculously was able to save it.
People are panicking, and when we panic, we spend.
The Trump administration's decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?