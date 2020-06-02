Here's What Happened When A Golden Retriever Was Left Alone With A Roast Chicken
Can this dog resist the urge to eat this roast chicken left out by his owner?
Can this dog resist the urge to eat this roast chicken left out by his owner?
"This is what you asked for?"
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
A daring driver took three cars as far as they could physically go without motor oil.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Inside the Times newsroom in the hours after Tom Cotton's op-ed went live.
And why the hardest decisions are yet to come.
"The car had every opportunity to fall in line behind me, but instead chose to cut off an 80,000lb truck carrying an oversize load. We can't stop on a dime and I wasn't about to put my own life in jeopardy by slamming on the brakes and having my load shift."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
Inspired by an infamous assassin's escape from prison, the Barkley Marathons just might be the toughest race on the planet: a 100-mile-long, unsupported slog through the Tennessee backcountry that only 14 people have ever finished. Madison Kahn spoke to three of the event's regulars to get the story behind the Barkley.
The load wasn't strapped and the trailer didn't have brakes — but wait until you see the hitch.
This demonstration of the healing process of the human body over time is both simultaneously gross and cool.
Oil tanker Willowy was on its course to its next destination on May 31 when senior officers aboard it were called to the bridge as it turns out, their ship, along with four other vessels in the vicinity, had all started to sail in circles and were about to converge.
There are different theories and explanations for why subjects rarely smiled in photos prior to the 20th century.
Can this dog resist the urge to eat this roast chicken left out by his owner?
Going without sleep for too long will kill you but scientists haven't known why. Newly published work suggests that the answer lies in an unexpected part of the body.
Manuel Ellis of Tacoma, Washington died in part as a result of how he was restrained, according to the medical examiner, who concluded that his death was a homicide.
Don't watch to touch anything while out in public these days? Who could blame you? With the Snapback Glove, you won't have to. It hangs at your side and slips on in a jiffy to protect your hands. Get it for $33.99.
There's a myriad of reasons why some troops often do nothing in war.
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
Alan has come to the conclusion that it might be time to take a break, sell some of his current rides, and get a van. He wants to be able to live down by the river, or in the woods, or wherever else he feels like going. What car should he buy?
Working from home could become simply "working."
Though there is a lot of focus on the social inequalities occurring in the US, we should also take a deeper look at the economic inequalities as well.
The disease's "long-haulers" have endured relentless waves of debilitating symptoms — and disbelief from doctors and friends.
The landslide was more than 2,000 feet wide and 500 feet high.
"Can we come up with a situation where there are fewer killings, and fewer collateral consequences?"
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"The scary moment, I didn't even know occurred until after I got home and showed the footage to a friend. Seriously, this moment had me completely in the dark. I had no idea I came so close to being hit by this car."
William Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified Thursday during preliminary hearings.
How a bounty of digital evidence led to the downfall of one of the nation's deadliest poaching crews.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
In the northern region of La Rioja, one medieval town has suffered a particularly deadly outbreak. And in such a tight-knit community, suspicion and recrimination can spread as fast as the virus.
The Bon Appétit chefs get a lot of feedback from YouTube viewers and their reaction is perfect.
While we're all indoors watching Netflix more than ever these days, the best offerings on the streaming service vary widely based on your geographic location. Here are the countries with the highest rated movies and TV shows available on the service.
Does your dog have anxiety? These hemp treats might just prevent a full-scale freakout. We're only a month away from the biggest fireworks day of the year, so now's a good time to stock up.
Adam Ragusea explains how to capture wild yeast in effort to make sourdough bread.
The tech workers in Silicon Valley know you want them gone. They knew it when you protested their buses. They knew it when you trashed their scooters. They definitely knew it when you scrawled "die techie scum" on the sidewalk. But guess what? They don't even want to be here! In fact, they're already packing their bags.
Military commanders are finally speaking out against Trump.
"This is what you asked for?"
This privateer is developing a way to power the world with water and borax.
It's all the simple pleasures in life rolled into one video: naps, a nice sip of cold water and koalas.
How I found home networking nirvana with a powerline connection, a form of home networking that might be called poor man's ethernet. No drilling involved.
What could've been a Tesla troubler will now have to settle for being the most expensive car never made.
Luca Stricagnoli came to rock with just a simple acoustic guitar and he delivers.
The officers staggered across the steps, blocking the protesters from what has long been the symbolic center of public protest in America. Wearing army fatigues and body armor, they looked like what they were: an army occupying ground.
With a limited medical system, Canada's largest and least populated territory has imposed a strict lockdown. It's the only state-level jurisdiction on the continent to be spared infection.
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
Sweden should have done more to combat the coronavirus, the epidemiologist behind a national strategy that avoided the strict lockdowns seen in many other countries said on Wednesday.
In the time that U.S. deaths have increased from 100 to more than 100,000, the S&P 500 has gone up 20 percent.
The successful launch and landing of Falcon 9 marks the first time an orbital-class rocket has flown and landed five times.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content on an 82-inch television is truly unbelievable.
A growing branch of therapy relies on our natural affinity for these majestic animals to help clients process emotions, catalyze change, and treat physical and mental health conditions.
You shouldn't put any of these things in the toilet, but, for science, what is the largest physical thing you can flush? A YouTuber finds out.
Stories from a country that was wildly unprepared for a pandemic.