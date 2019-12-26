Free Climber Nonchalantly Hangs Off Rock With Only One Hand
Every time he frees one of his hands to reach for more chalk, our inner screams get just a bit louder.
You can move its body wherever you damn well please — it's not gonna move its head.
And encounter some profile misfires on the way.
He spent 19 bitcoin to buy his pizza. Today that money would be worth roughly $137,000 today.
Welcome to Monowi, Nebraska, a town where your mayor is your librarian and bartender.
There's a common myth that you should never stick metal into a microwave, but to what degree is this myth really true?
Drawn into the tech world, a 20-something wonders why she — and the rest of us — didn't wise up to the grandiose myopia sooner.
Amazon ignored or dismissed safety concerns about its delivery network to prioritize speed and explosive growth, according to new documents and interviews with insiders.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
Check out Kurt Russell auditioning for Star Wars and other memorable failed tryouts for famous roles.
Satellites spotted strange objects at a mysterious test range airport near Area 51.
The battle over Donald Trump's rightful place in the presidential tallness hierarchy has waged on over the past several years, without ceasefire, on the Wikipedia page "Heights of presidents and presidential candidates of the United States" &mdash an edit war so bitter and petty and senseless that only our current president could have manufactured it.
Or is it some kind of car-insurance scam?
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.
America continues to lead — and to innovate.
We do not need any context for this. The video speaks for itself.
The red giant Betelgeuse is the dimmest seen in years, prompting some speculation that the star is about to explode. Here's what we know.
The fashionable 1 percent isn't interested in luxury goods, but they are really afraid of death.
The 61-year-old sometimes feels angry about years of ineffective treatments. But he's grateful that evolving medical knowledge spurred "a diagnosis that seems to make sense."
Facial recognition is just one of several AI-powered security tools showing up at schools.
The immune response can be modulated by bacterial signaling molecules.
A very hungry bear makes its way up the side of a building to the shock of a very frightened resident.
The owners of a massive new shopping complex are convinced of success. But has America's once-great retail format simply had its day?
These ads created during the years after WW2 were almost works of art and skillfully created by hand by wonderfully talented artists and illustrators who worked tirelessly for hours if not days to achieve almost perfect results.
What sort of black magic is this?
This decade, Black women shifted how we listen to music. Three cultural critics gathered the 10 bodies of work by Black women that defined the 2010s.
The world can't get any cuter than this.
A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm. Wausau police and the mayor even made a video showing officers having a snowball fight. The video ends with Barnes clocking Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke in the back of the head with a snowball.
Death is one of China's biggest taboos. It's also a thriving industry in need of fresh blood.
People get more stressed out from short flights than long ones. What's the explanation for that?
"One sweet here, another one there — that could kill him," says a man whose son has Prader-Willi syndrome.
Anthony Minghella's 1999 film adaptation, starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the coast of Italy, has become a cult classic (and a warning.)
The best-selling book of the last decade in the United States was — no suprrises here — E. L. James' publishing phenomenon "Fifty Shades of Grey," which which sold 15.2 million copies from 2010 through 2019.
You know you've got a good game going when other players stop and stare.
A typhoon that lashed the central Philippines on Christmas Day has killed at least 16 people and caused damage to homes and tourist areas.
They're all truly awful. Enjoy.
The legendary wrestler appears about 3 minutes, 52 seconds into the video for "¿Quién Tu Eres?"
You can't buy Tesla's electric Cybertruck yet, but you can get a vehicle that looks pretty close. All you need is 666,666 rubles ($10,800) and a laidback attitude.
Can free schools solve the problem of "futoko", Japan's phenomenon of refusing to attend school?
A lucky Redditor shared what Bill Gates got her for Christmas.
Unfortunately for you, bad customer service is good for business.
I'm an embedded systems engineer. I spend a lot of my free time looking for things I could use in future designs, or things that tickle one of my fancies.
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
Yuliya Stepanova and her husband, Vitaly, fled Russia with their son and a secret. Now they live a quiet life in America while the doping scandal they disclosed rages on.
The West Bank city of Bethlehem is a popular tourist destination for Christian pilgrims. But Israeli settlements are hurting its economy.
"There's something wrong here, but I really can't tell what."
In May of 2019, at the age of 52, I was accepted to Yale University. I'm a former Navy SEAL, and buddies of mine would ask things like; "how are things up there with the liberal snowflakes?" Let me assure you, I have not met one kid who fits that description.
Up in the Arctic cold, frozen woolly-mammoth carcasses can be so well preserved that they still have blood in their veins. Their flesh is still pink — which means that, of course, yes, someone has thought about eating it.
You might grow up, but you never outgrow the love you have for a puppy-sized bed.