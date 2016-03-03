This Sparring Performance From The 2015 World Wushu Championship Took Home First Place, And It Is Exhilarating From Start To Finish
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The huge grocery chain and other megastores like it have revolutionized the way many Asian-Americans shop and eat.
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?"
The next 6-12 months will be the best time in a decade for startups to hire
Undocumented immigrants are doing the backbreaking farm work that keeps the US food system running but struggle to feed their families.
Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with the updates on the latest news.
Smart grids were supposed to come to the rescue a long time ago.
The "Mad Men" sets were an homage to Gerald Luss, who designed the Time & Life offices in 1959. At 95, he is still designing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gets an assist from doctors, who minored in theater, and hashes out all the possible scenarios.
It's time to prepare for a new and better normal than your pre-pandemic life.
Carlette Duffy felt both vindicated and excited. Both relieved and angry.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Chris Rock spoke with Esquire about the most memorable moments in his life, and reminisced about Chris Farley's last days.
We're against rocking a lean for the swagger, but we don't want our book collection to topple. These book ends keep everything neatly in place.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
Zero deaths in some cities. Thousands in others. The pandemic's fault lines continue to widen as vaccines flow toward rich countries.
Recently, Texas took a pretty harsh stance against owners of electric vehicles by proposing Senate Bill 1728, which would punish EV owners for simply owning an EV. That sounds cliche, but in essence, this is exactly what the bill is doing while being disguised as "fairness."
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Tourists threaten the island's economic recovery by ignoring Covid protocols, including refusing to wear masks and even making a porn film
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
The peer-to-peer payments app leaves everyone from ordinary people to the most powerful person in the world exposed.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
The flashes of warm weather recently reminded us to invest in some summer-ready attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
The veteran supermodel is contesting the will of her late husband, Ric Ocasek — and writing herself a splashy new chapter.
This week's characters include a congressman who said the Capitol riot was just like a regular tourist visit, a newspaper that couldn't recognize a clearly recognizable actor and more.
Juliana Mazza got the scoop every crime journalist dreams of making while the cameras are rolling.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, from Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" to the Martin Luther King documentary "MLK/FBI."
My journey into the new center of the GOP's political universe.
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
If there is one word for Christopher Stringer's 22-year career at Apple, it might be "unsung."
Exiting a relationship leaves you with two kinds of junk: the things you can hold in your hands, and the things you can't. (From 2016)
Here's the process of making a bar glass completely from scratch.
When Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, his date that night was someone he knew well: a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event, according to two witnesses.
A spokesman led the international media to believe that Israeli forces had entered Gaza. They hadn't. But the army wanted Hamas to think they had.
Even the world's smartest computer couldn't pull off this kind of landing.
She found something different than skepticism.
"It was shocking when it was an actual bomb."
During a ride on the Slingshot, a man suddenly realizes he should have taken his fake tooth out before going on the ride.
A South Carolina woman found herself on fire after rolling a Pontiac G6 during short a police chase. The hoard of gasoline in back exploded, setting both the car and its driver alight.
The majority of anti-vaccine claims on social media trace back to a small number of influential figures, according to researchers.
It's not for the faint of heart nor for anyone who has a fear of heights.
Since it first went into production in 2018, the much-delayed mystery thriller "The Woman In The Window" has appeared increasingly doomed. Nicholas Barber looks at the films that are troubled from the start.
Brandon Pope, a former aide to Doug Lamborn, accuses the Colorado congressman of recklessly endangering his staff.
Here's one of the best explanations of Hilbert's paradox of the Grand Hotel.