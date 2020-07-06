It Takes A Long Time To Process Firewood By Hand, So This Guy Built A Machine To Do His Work For Him
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
Owen Morse goes 222.22 miles over California's Owens Valley without stopping.
We love "Legally Blonde," but how factually correct is the depiction of law school and law practices in the movie?
Never underestimate the force of a good crossbow.
The most recent iteration of a widespread government imposter scam has bilked thousands of Americans out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Can Kanye West actually run for president in this year's election race? He's cutting it extreeeemly close.
We're not sure a pool party was the best idea to begin with, given the pandemic, but we're relieved that the woman is reportedly okay.
Last week, Trump did an about-face on his stance on masks, saying he's "all for masks" and that his mask makes him look like the Lone Ranger. Comedian Sarah Cooper had a brilliant response to that.
After being given the green light to open from July 4, we investigate the measures salons are taking to keep their clients and employees safe.
Hot dogs are America's food, and as such, you'd think we'd have dedicated fast food hot dog chains. But so far, the hot dog has never conquered fast food restaurants.
Fall, 1982. A new freshman class arrives at Bennington College. Among them: future Gen X literary stars Donna Tartt, Bret Easton Ellis and Jonathan Lethem. What happened over the next four years would spark scandal, myth and some of the authors' greatest novels.
Here's how One57, a slender skyscraper built on a site just 18 meters wide in the midtown section of New York City, was constructed.
Aussie filmmaker Natalie Erika James' impressive debut is a spooky exploration of old age and the familial ties that bind.
Swedish approach is rooted in history of collective action, in which everyone has a role to play in keeping the country safe.
To save energy and time, he built a log splitter and belt conveyor from scratch.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The president is urging his supporters to change the channel.
When things aren't working, it's time to back up and rethink it again.
"De Stijl" was the kind of art you make for yourself, assured almost no one else will ever hear it.
"A Minnesotan never accepts food until the third offer."
After spending six hours recovering every escaped ant, this fire ant colony owner decided to dig into the deeper reasons for why the escape happened in the first place.
In exchange for positive Amazon reviews, the mysterious Facebook accounts who recruited me promised me free stuff. They delivered.
Defender Sam Staab headed in the equalizer on Sunday, against the Portland Thorns, after connecting with a flick heel volley from her teammate Ashley Sanchez.
A federal judge on Monday ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending a more thorough environmental review, handing a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe three years after the pipeline first began carrying oil following months of protests.
To say that Morricone was a great soundtrack composer — or even the greatest of all soundtrack composers — doesn't quite do him justice.
It's fish one, get one free.
The study analyzed 41 possible causes of stress across four categories: work, money, family and health and safety.
It's been awhile since we've seen a good "steamed hams" meme, and this is one, for sure.
Coronavirus was only one of Mary's worries. Her mother had become obsessed with the QAnon conspiracy. And Q always came first.
A breakout protest anthem, the perfect quarantine anthem, a Beyoncé-assisted banger and the other songs we've had on repeat during the first half of the year.
Some blind people seem to be able to see without being conscious of it.
James Orgill takes the slime craze to a new level with this latest concoction.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
A city put control measures in place after one confirmed case of the disease, which caused the Black Death in the Middle Ages.
A worker demonstrates the inner workings of the Glass Crushing & Recycling Line.
Are social media and selfie culture killing the outdoors? Nah… but as a visit to some overshared spots reveals, they're challenging our notions about whether there's a right way to appreciate nature — and who gets to do it.
Monticello is shrine enough for a man who wrote that "all men are created equal" and yet never did much to make those words come true.
Will a dusty, old Spilsbury & Tindall broadcast and marine radio work after nearly a century?
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Morricone died Monday in Rome at the age of 91. The Italian cultural ministry confirmed his death in a statement that called him "a musician of refined skill who with his melodies has been able to excite and make the whole world dream."
A man was delighted to see a pod of dolphins riding a 20-foot wave in Western Australia.
Tupelo, birthplace of The King, is the global hub for aspiring Jailhouse Rockers.
They do, they just taste like your great-grandfather's banana (or a pear, depending on who you ask).
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back."
With almost 10 billion records, the data breach notification service shows no signs of slowing down.
I'm a second-generation Black activist and I'm tired of being spied on by the police.
