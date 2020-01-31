A Character Returns From The Dead In The 'Fast And Furious 9' Trailer
John Cena also joins the cast for the latest film in the franchise, which hits theaters May 22nd.
Fredrick Miller tells the late night host he waited two hours in the cold to buy legalized marijuana in Michigan.
Alisa Weilerstein breaks down the famous Johann Sebastian Bach prelude and why it's such a great song to put in your TV show.
A section of a newly installed border wall between the United States and Mexico was defeated by mother nature, as parts were videotaped being blown over by wind.
They really saw a window of opportunity with this peephole here.
James Corden sets the record straight about who really drives the car for his show.
From dripping faucets to the population growth of rabbits, the bifurcation diagram exists and can be applied in so many places.
Baltimore's most powerful institutions put a bizarre story to use for their purposes, shedding light on who counts in the city and why.
In the final months of World War II, 75 years ago, German citizens and soldiers fleeing the Soviet army died when the "Wilhelm Gustloff" sank.
How do you solve a collective action problem? You punish the collective, unless they behave.
We were expecting wealth disparity, but not to this extent.
A few years ago, I worked in a "haunted" escape room as an actor. Chained to the wall for hours as a maniacal prisoner, I overheard some surprising confessions.
Living in the Last Frontier State, you almost need a log home just to fit in amongst the locals. Tim Johnston has achieved this by incorporating a cookstove, two couches, a television, and even a toilet into his on-the-road chateau.
What do you get if you're really willing to pay the big bucks at the big game?
In an era when online streaming dominates entertainment distribution, nostalgia for a particularly cantankerous, nearly obsolete way of watching things seems to be on the rise.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across China, a flurry of early research is drawing a clearer picture of how the pathogen behaves and the key factors that will determine whether it can be contained.
Apparently, many birds do the same thing, but it's a little more mind-boggling when it comes from a hawk.
The islands of the Maldives are idyllic, but climate change threatens their very existence. Contributing writer Lisa Abend explores the complex costs of creating and sustaining paradise.
"Sometimes a product is so bad that my words are insufficient to convey the gravity of the problem."
When you are aware of your own consciousness — meaning your own individual scattershot thoughts, like what to make for lunch, whether to cross the street, or when it's time to go hit the pillow — what do you hear?
Just because it's a toy car doesn't mean it's not an ideal vehicle for drivers to show off their skills.
In Belgium's De Wijers Lake District, a unique cycle-path cuts directly through a lake, creating an experience that looks almost surreal.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and company produce a show for 35 million people. It's a delicate dance amid beautiful chaos.
This is what 4 inches of rain in a dried out place will do.
For hundreds of years, there were rumors of a shipwrecked treasure on the Oregon coast. But no one found anything, until Cameron La Follette began digging.
AMAZÔNIA: Life and Death in the Brazilian Rainforest by Tommaso Protti is now on view at Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through February 16, 2020.
Feral pigs took over the United States… and Texas is fighting back. With helicopters.
Anyone who's worked in retail long enough has had this manager.
Three decades after "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and a career-threatening scandal, the 67-year-old has become a comedy cult hero with a shocking new Pee-wee script: "I make the rules about when I'm coming back."
Redditor MysteriousConstant — inspired by a conversation they saw in r/geography about places like Paraguay that are rarely in the headlines —decided to collect some data and make a map of the "places we never hear about."
"Star Wars: Underworld" was shelved back in 2010, but based on this footage, we kind of hope Lucas decides to give it another shot?
Nearly 1,000 people flooded our inbox with their stories. We found some patterns.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Billy Porter's Grammys hat, Bernie Sanders asking for financial support, the AOC hand emoji and the large/small boulder.
Janet Hubert was the OG Aunt Viv, and by all accounts, the fan favorite. Why did she leave the show?
Nineteen-year-old Jamie Ibanez owns five vending machines, but he makes most of his money from his YouTube channel.
Parents are creating strikingly realistic — and shockingly stylish — toy houses for toddlers.
Cereal is in a weird place. Breakfast cereal as we knew it is dead. This is why it felt like the perfect time to review 18 of the best (or worst?)
Friday typically brings a bunch of new music releases, but this Friday's new drops includes a new track from an unlikely source: Elon Musk, with "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."
"I wanted them to know James's heart was safe, that I was going to do everything I could to protect it."
Trikafta appears to be a miracle drug for cystic fibrosis sufferers, who are sharing their stories on YouTube.
Nice that we've added a medieval twist to an already terrifying activity.
Fingerboards have gotten more advanced than you can possibly imagine.
The president asked his national security adviser last spring in front of other senior advisers to pave the way for a meeting between Rudolph Giuliani and Ukraine's new leader.
Did PETA just "All Species Matter" Colin Kaepernick?
The century-old diner in Manchester has been an essential stop on the road to the White House for the likes of Pete Buttigieg, Donald Trump and Barack Obama since Bill Clinton ate there in 1992.
"Even once it's cracked, it's gonna be a riddle, something that's still controversial and hard to figure out," the creator of the Kryptos puzzle sculpture says.
You don't need to master some great sleight of hand to be able to perform this trick yourself.