Are Face Shields Better Than Face Masks For Avoiding The Coronavirus?
An infectious disease expert compares the two viral barriers and explains the pros and cons.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Skype could've been the top app for video conferencing. But instead, we're all on Zoom. What went wrong?
Angus Deveson of Maker's Muse tests whether this older cockatoo named Popeye can figure out this puzzle.
To fill the void of conventional sports, Jelle's Marble Runs' Marbula E series is a thrilling wonder to behold, replete with commentary from professional announcers Greg Woods and Jack Nicholls.
The outtakes from "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" are a pure delight.
San Franciscans are hearing ethereal sounds emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge caused by "wind hitting new sidewalk railing slats."
Enjoy this Lego hobbyist's model train's journey through a forest, with the soothing sounds of birds singing.
The planned test is part of a project to develop an artificial intelligence-driven drone that could change the face of air combat.
Garage 54 builds a do-it-yourself sandblaster that is extremely effective.
The move follows the police killing of George Floyd and more than a week of uprisings, where hundreds of thousands of people around the world have protested against police violence, and abusive police responses to the protests.
The duo's "RTJ4" arrived Wednesday, and their music feels more vital than ever.
The turn of phrase has always been a convenient lie for those seeking power through force. In reality, the shooting starts first and the chaos follows.
A cheeky bro gets a few laughs with his motorized porta potty.
White liberals are leading a "woke" revolution that is transforming American politics and making Democrats increasingly uneasy with Jewish political power.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich has an increasingly prominent role. He still has ties to his family's investment firm, which is a major beneficiary of the Treasury's bailout actions.
A slave trader's statue in Bristol has been torn down and thrown into the harbor during the second day of anti-racism protests across the UK.
The attorney general has long held an expansive view of presidential power. With multiple crises converging in the run-up to the 2020 election, he is busy putting his theories to work.
How big of a difference is the performance of these commercial stainless steel water bottles?
Tom Scott recalls the onosecond he realized he made the worst typo in his life.
If you plan on attending a protest — even a peaceful one — there are some important precautions you should take with your phone before you go.
Here's how an antique toaster automatically toasts frozen bread without needing the user to change its settings.
The nationwide demonstrations could carry on for days or weeks — maybe even through November.
Once they earned a blank check, Pixar went and made a daring and strange science fiction romance starring robots. This is "WALL-E" revisited.
In Philadelphia, thousands of protesters marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement stretching from the city's art museum to City Hall.
We still don't know how this chaos will turn out, but if you take a hard look at America 52 years ago, it was a grimmer place.
The legendary San Antonio Spurs coach is past done with Donald Trump's inability to rise to this moment.
Citizens of the world share some of the most forbidden customs in their culture.
The under-sung heroes of the country's rail system keep vigilant watch from colorful mini-castles.
Connecting the world online feels essential in moments of history. Is it a package deal with all of the horribles?
TV perfected the cop show, metastasized it and then franchised it into ubiquity. How does that affect the way audiences think about police?
Several Ohio campuses have abysmal success rates for black college students, even as the state pushes for, and desperately needs, more graduates.
Like no other news outlet, Unicorn Riot brings an intimacy and intensity to its coverage of the protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content on an 82-inch television is truly unbelievable.
A look at one of the highest-mileage electric vehicles in the world, a case study in the longevity of electric cars.
It's a decision that could have dire repercussions on efforts to keep people safe from the coronavirus pandemic and other global public health threats.
Towns from Washington state to Indiana have seen armed groups begin patrolling the streets after rumors spread on social media about an antifa invasion.
The King Of Random hosts live out every kids dream and see what happens when you dump the entire bottle of detergent into the wash.
The NFL's public shift on the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to a Friday video from commissioner Roger Goodell condemning racism and admitting wrongdoing, started with an Instagram DM.
Nordic police and prisons are so wildly different than American ones that it's fair to say they are not even the same kind of institutions.
Police unions have become increasingly rightwing as a backlash to the Obama administration and Black Lives Matter — and that's bad news for the cities they police.
Rubber bullets fired on protesters can kill. So why are we using them?
Cinestate producer Adam Donaghey ("A Ghost Story") was arrested for raping a minor. But audio of him sexually harassing a crewmember has been making the rounds for years.
Duisburg Public Services brought their tap water to Evian-les-Bains to prove a point.
Puritan Medical Products said it will have to discard the swabs, a company spokeswoman told USA TODAY in response to questions about the visit.
Joe Biden overcame a rocky start to officially secure enough delegates to lock up the Democratic presidential nomination.
Don't try this in your local sewer.