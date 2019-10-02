Why Einstein's "Biggest Blunder" Actually Isn't A Mistake After All
People thought Einstein's theory about the universe was all wrong. Turns out he was onto something. As usual.
Cinderblock the cat was put on a weight reduction program, but she is not a fan at all of this underwater treadmill.
"It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation inside the building around this issue," Maddow said Friday night.
Doorbell camera captures stunning footage of a California family making a run for it in their SUV.
The fascinating tale behind how a fun little game made its developer downright miserable.
David Mitchell, probably best known to Americans as the star of "Peep Show," is also a panelist on a UK comedy show and this week his wife Victoria was on his team.
You might learn more about flood basalts from this video than you ever ever did studying Geology at college.
Male angst has dominated pop history. But something feels different with artists such as Rex Orange County, Hobo Johnson, and Chris Farren.
A study found that black researchers were 10 percent less likely than white ones to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health. Why?
Or maybe he's swimming laps? Unclear. At any rate, loving this energy.
There's no trace of toxic dust on the sleek iPhones at the Apple Store — that would be terrible for marketing campaigns.
Take a journey in photos through this peculiar town and its witchy history.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
He is the least formidable front-runner ever. Will it matter?
Val Lauder was there when World War II started, and remembers the posters that reminded stateside Americans of the sacrifices being made overseas.
A diver in France was shocked to see this octopus valiantly trying to take off with their camera.
If traumatic brain injuries can impact the parts of the brain responsible for personality, judgment, and impulse control, maybe injury should be a mitigating factor in criminal trials — but one neuroscientist discovers that assigning crime a biological basis creates more issues than it solves.
The National Organization for Women opposes decriminalization of sex work. Doing so has led it to echo rhetoric from anti-choice groups and the religious right.
Bill Hader is back with his beloved character.
"They're all doing it: Russia, China, Iran… They're all fighting these things called shadow wars, and they're very effective."
After communism fell, western liberalism's promises to transform central and eastern Europe were never fully realized — and now we're seeing the backlash.
Chance The Rapper and Cecily Strong are a match made in heaven.
President Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi, who transformed the Islamic State into a global terrorist network that conquered territory the size of Britain and directed horrific attacks in the West.
The federal government wants an Iowa city to revert a crosswalk celebrating the LGBTQ community to the standard zebra design. It's a growing pattern.
With tremendous force, can metal shavings become solid steel?
We're developing high-tech genetic tools to pour new life into animals lost to human destruction. Deciding how — and whether — to use that power is as complex as the science behind it.
See if you can make sense of this one-handed catch Bryan Edwards made against Tennessee.
The ACCESS Act would mean social media platforms would have to be interoperable — i.e., offer interfaces that let users download their own data or transfer it to another service.
You may think you're hearing Brooklynese, but scholars agree — there's no such thing.
Surreal photos of "urban Tetris," the nightlife outlaws of Los Angeles and more best photos of the week.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
Dennis Tito's weeklong trip into space in April 2001 was the first example of space tourism. We haven't even gotten started yet.
Some wealthy parents are concerned that after a certain point, money passed down will be damaging to the next generation.
We know college football's biggest programs bring in fans from all over the country, but all schools like to argue about which one has the best fan base, or the biggest fan base, or the most loyal fan base
He was a star at Union Pacific; then fell out of sight for 15 years. Then he was back—and gone again.
Taz experiences what it's like to stay inside the very cramped living conditions of a capsule pod hotel.
Tiki bars burst onto the American scene at the end of Prohibition, then nearly vanished in the '70s and '80s. Now they're back with a vengeance, but are they just one more instance of cultural appropriation?
Ted Danson joined Jane Fonda today in what have become weekly protests — and arrests — over climate change.
Months after Valerie Plame was outed as a CIA operative, David Burnett accidentally took her picture while photographing her husband.
They've replaced scuffed Vans with upmarket athletic shoes. Their apartment (owned) smells like sandalwood. This is how they evolved.
"Seriously, get home or I'll have you committed."
China's Yutu 2 rover came across the shiny material in July. A new photo may give us a better idea about what it could be.
Despite shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of people, the utility company may still be implicated in a blaze that tore through Sonoma County.
If this whole interaction won't put a smile on your face, nothing will.
It has left the beige-tinted margins and become social media's most glamorous look. But why does veganism still provoke so much anger?
Here's a fun, personal story about what can go wrong in an otherwise fine UI when things are redesigned.
From the impressive to the Why would you even TRY that?, here are five moves that have been banned from the rink — not that that stops everyone.