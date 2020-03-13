Doorbell Camera Captures Cat Really Giving Its All To Get Back Into House
Hello, 911? We have a cat burglar situation here.
Seema Yasmin, a professor of medicine at Stanford University answers the most frequently asked questions about the pandemic on Google.
How differently the air spreads under multiple conditions — something that could help us stem the spread of coronavirus.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
This swamp ain't big enough for the both of them (well, it might be, but the dominant bear doesn't feel that way.)
Is the coronavirus less likely to spread at warmer temperatures? Scientists explain what they currently know about its resiliency when the heat goes up.
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
From scrunchies to Baby Yoda to plushies for grownups, retreating to childhood can be enticing — especially when it feels like everything is falling apart.
Originated as a group of friends led by Humphrey Bogart in LA, by the turn of the 1960s it gave way to a new version, featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop, among others.
Rollie Williams, sick of being cooped up during quarantine, builds a DIY pool table out of household items.
The world's only pink manta ray, the last party in London before lockdown and more best photos of the week.
She tested for coronavirus, and her results were delayed. Five days later, she was dead in her kitchen.
As testing expanded and the virus spread, cases have been confirmed by the dozens, then by the hundreds and thousands.
Without a live audience, Conan O'Brien has been getting exponentially wackier.
As Washington State takes measures to slow the coronavirus outbreak, the toll to Seattle's service industry is apparent in boarded-up restaurants and a surge in unemployment claims.
The scale of death and economic damage that the coronavirus is bringing to the U.S. could have been avoided—if only we had started testing for the virus sooner.
"It first struck me how different it was when I saw my first coronavirus patient go bad. I was like, Holy shit, this is not the flu. Watching this relatively young guy, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube."
The shutdowns happened remarkably quickly, but the process of resuming our lives will be far more muddled.
Country music star Dolly Parton took a moment on Saturday to pay her respects to a "wonderful man and a true friend."
The United Nations has released its annual World Happiness Report on March 20, the UN's International Day of Happiness, revealing the happiest and least happy countries in the world.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Getting hospitalized in the US for COVID-19 may cost thousands, researchers say. How much of that you'll pay depends on your insurance.
The coronavirus outbreak isn't the first crisis to cause people to flock to the shelves like chickens with their heads cut off.
U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting.
Orange County deputies have arrested a man for allegedly stealing 66 rolls of toilet paper from an Orlando hotel.
San Francisco looks like a scene from "I Am Legend" right now.
These are the best comedy podcasts of the week, including a special self-quarantine episode of "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."
Two-thirds of Life Care Center's residents and 47 of its workers fell ill. Thirty-five people died. We investigated what went wrong.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
Patchwork social service departments are scrambling to address the fallout of coronavirus restrictions, and social workers say vast numbers of at-risk, elderly, sick and disabled Americans will be imperiled. "We are going to see some deaths."
Vocalist Kenny Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with a string of sleekly tailored hits and won three Grammys, has died. He was 81.
Two very different animals at the Mystic Aquarium have a close encounter.
The coronavirus has brought an new look to the once bustling and crowded location throughout the Southland.
The grueling month-long dog race was more than half complete when the coronavirus began to spread
It's not easy navigating through deep snow, especially when you're only about 12 inches tall.
Each winter, some of Mexico's wealthiest residents flock to the snowy slopes of Colorado to ski, shop and socialize. This year, at least 14 — and probably many more — came home infected with the coronavirus.
Gotta keep your eyes on the ball. You never know what corner it's going to come from.
We've known about SARS-CoV-2 for only three months, but scientists can make some educated guesses about where it came from and why it's behaving in such an extreme way.
"I'm not worried about getting [it.] I'm assuming that I will."
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Everything that was once simple feels difficult, and everything that was already difficult feels impossible.
Los Angeles County health officials advised doctors to give up on testing patients in the hope of containing the coronavirus outbreak, instructing them to test patients only if a positive result could change how they would be treated.
Andrea Long Chu, a Brooklynite on lockdown from the coronavirus, had a flash of brilliance when an annoying car alarm outside her apartment became fodder for an extemporaneous musical composition.
Our regular meme rankings are on hold, because the internet is really only talking about one thing these days.
We're living in a stressful time. It's important to take care of our mental health.
