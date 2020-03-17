This Dog Loves Jumping Into This Pile Of Leaves More Than Anything In The World
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
The lasers one is willing to jump through for the sake of a treat.
When the Discovery Channel invited me to audition for its popular survival-challenge reality show, I knew it was going to be rough. What followed was one of the most intense experiences of my life.
Americans must prepare for the worst. The country is now likely to enter a mass-casualty scenario. The first priority will be identifying people most urgently in need of care, otherwise known as triage, a practice adopted from battlefield medicine.
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
The coronavirus has overloaded Italy's health care system. Here are the hospital workers working through the night to help fight the scourge.
Throughout the centuries, humanity has faced deadly pandemics such as smallpox and the bubonic plague. How does the death toll and infectiousness of the coronavirus compare to the pandemics of the past?
The US has tested at a much lower rate than Italy, which has outpaced the rest of Europe, and South Korea, where testing and monitoring have slowed the growth of new cases.
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Italy has more cases of Covid-19 and more deaths than anywhere outside of China, despite being one of the first countries in Europe to institute a travel ban. What went wrong?
A majestic ponderosa pine, standing tall in what is widely thought to have been the "center of the world" for the Ancestral Puebloan people, may have more mundane origins than previously believed.
We're veteran work-from-homers here at Digg, so we know from experience that noise-cancelling headphones will make the work day so much easier — especially if family or roommates are around.
This Weimaraner puppy is still getting the hang of the "a-woo" thing.
Exactly why hunter-gatherers enduring the frigid realities of life 25,000 years ago would construct the 40-foot diameter building is a fascinating question.
Listen, it can't be easy to go from having the house to yourself for nine hours a day to having to deal with your stupid humans all the time.
An investigation.
If the measures we're taking to fight the coronavirus work, they'll look excessive later on. But the alternative is worse.
Although it is hard at the moment, may we all try to be half as happy as this horse is blowing bubbles in the water.
As if we needed any more evidence that the world is a psychedelic hellscape, RuPaul—yeah, that RuPaul— and his husband are making money off the fracking industry. Yes, yes, this sounds like a wild conspiracy theory. But we've got the receipts.
Not long ago, I traveled to the Black Hills of South Dakota to see the place from which humanity would supposedly be reborn after global civilisational collapse.
While it doesn't seem like pets play a role in transmitting COVID-19 between people, a dog in Hong Kong was reported to test positive for it earlier this month. Experts are still puzzling over exactly what this means.
After being sent to a hospital, a doctor concluded that TV reporter Rachelle al-Husseini was suffering from fatigue and does not show symptoms of COVID-19.
The social club's employees have a story to tell about the company that sold the world Instagram-ready feminism.
You can never be too prepared.
'WarGames' writers — and the people who watched it with Reagan — tell us why we can thank Matthew Broderick for the lack of accidental nuclear wars.
Some of the last people in the world to find out about the rapid spread of Covid-19 are a group of 14 men and women sitting in a house in Cologne, western Germany.
Every generation, a crime tells a new story about New York. The murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors in Morningside Park, where she was fatally stabbed in December, is ours. A 13-year-old boy was recently charged with felony murder in the stabbing.
The country has the second-oldest population on Earth. Its young tend to mingle more often with elderly loved ones.
You might remember that the 2004 movie starring Halle Berry was a bit of a hot mess. Well, a hot mess might be an understatement once you really dive into how bad the movie is.
NBCUniversal said Monday its new movies from the Universal Pictures stable — including the upcoming event family movie "Trolls World Tour" — will be made available on-demand at the same time they open in those theaters that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
During three crucial weeks in February, as a first set of test kits sent out by the CDC failed to work properly, labs around the country scrambled to fill the void.
Retired science teacher Bruce Yeany hasn't lost his appetite for teaching or showing off cool science tricks.
Negative headlines about organic farming's carbon footprint are missing the bigger picture about its environmental benefits.
Mitt Romney has joined the chorus of voices calling for all Americans to receive free money directly from the government.
The tale of the Moravian Book Shop isn't straight-forward. Founded in 1745, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, it's said to be the oldest continuously-running bookstore in America.
In our mind's eye, the universe seems to go on forever. But using geometry we can explore a variety of three-dimensional shapes that offer alternatives to "ordinary" infinite space.
Coronavirus may shut down our cities, but it can't take away our cute animal content.
Scenes from the pandemic, and of people coping with the many problems it is causing.
A $900 EV bought off the giant online shopping website Alibaba. That's right, a car bought online from the same website I bought some knockoff videogame stuff and a $7 smartwatch.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
New high-resolution satellites, AI and data tools are going to let us study Earth, and ourselves, in greater detail than ever before. That's going to come with "unthinkable" problems.
"I cannot get my head around 40 to 70 percent of the population being infected within the next few months."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.