This Mashup Of 'Creep' And 'All I Want For Christmas' Is Alarmingly Good
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
And, surprisingly, it's not a match made in hell.
Luckily, the bridge worker got out before the yacht ripped his control room off the bridge entirely.
The Newby-McMahon Building was supposed to be 480 feet tall. It ended up 480 inches tall.
That wasn't part of the package deal.
In the typical emergency room, demand far outpaces the care that workers can provide. Can the ER be fixed?
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
Whoever said drifting isn't an art form should watch this four-minute gem.
There have been 2.25 million traffic accidents reported from 2016 to 2019. Here's a map showing which places in the US have had the most severe traffic accidents in the past three years.
Apple says it goes out of its way to protect the safety and security of its young users. The App Store of 2019 tells a different story.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
What's remarkable is that a neophyte like me can create fairly convincing video so quickly and for so little money. And there's every reason to think deepfake technology will continue to get better, faster, and cheaper in the coming years.
For several years KrebsOnSecurity closely monitored the day-to-day communications and activities of the Russian man allegedly behind vast, international cybercrime network. What follows is an insider's look at the back-end operations of this gang.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
The photographer is a skateboarder, but there's not a board in sight.
From unopened shampoo to unworn clothes, perfectly good products end up in dumpsters and landfill sites. Why?
A previous chart looked at shifts in job distribution over the past several decades, but it was difficult to see by how much each occupation group changed individually. The chart below makes the changes more obvious.
A driver caused an explosion in his car when he lit a cigarette after spraying air freshener. He used "excessive" amounts of the aerosol scent before sparking up, according to firefighters.
An underwater glimpse of spawning salmon. A moon flying through Saturn's rings. An artificial lung printed in a lab. These were some of the best science photos of 2019.
Elle Dee shares her story of meeting con woman Anna Delvey on the New York party scene.
This is the internet content we're here for.
Tim Robinson, Akiva Schaffer and Zach Kanin sat with Jesse David Fox to discuss the oral history of their now legendary "Car Focus Group" sketch.
"Daisy's been trained to attack a bad ending."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Pantone claims "Classic Blue" is reassuring. I think it's a travesty.
He may be small, but he's mighty capable at doing his job.
How Pixar's Ed Catmull nurtured wild new ideas by keeping existing franchises alive.
The Labour party's defeat in the British election last week does not portend well for the Democratic Party.
There's an argument to be made that France's natural geography make for some of the best borders. Well, except for that one giant chink in the armor.
Flying reindeer? Gifts delivered by a jolly, all-seeing man via chimney? Was someone tripping on mushrooms when they thought up Santa Claus? Well… maybe.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. Here, GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
Man, what a decade!
People who are doing keto never stop talking about doing keto, yet "What is keto?" is the second-most-Googled medical question of 2019.
"To call this classic sauce base 'kitchen gold' would be to overly flatter gold."
Businesses have turned to drastic new toilet designs to stop workers spending almost half an hour on the porcelain throne.
"I feel like the forgotten man,'" the man who's been accused of sexually assaulting or harassing more than 80 women told the New York Post.
Scientists scouring the lunar surface for clues to past impact rates found a bonus feature that has geologists "thoroughly confused."
Sometimes you need to stunt on everyone at the gaming arcade.
A missile silo converted into a 15-story luxury subterranean apartment complex could be a taste of what lies in store in cities around the world.
One man's journey to track down the origins of pizza toast led him to the traditional Japanese kissaten: cafes built around coffee sets and simple bready snacks.
According to the video, the people on the boat were asleep when this happened and they woke up to the awkward situation of being very stuck under a bridge.
As fathers were maligned, creepily idolized and thirsted over, I tried to figure out what kind of dad I should be.
The EPA rated the new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo's range at just 201 miles on a charge. That's worse than almost every other electric car on sale today, and far worse than the 300 miles Porsche teased a couple of years ago, so what made the EPA figure so low?
Jared Johns found out too late that swapping messages with the pretty girl from a dating site would mean serious trouble. If only he had known who she really was.
The most futuristic thing about these homes is not "cybernetic" circuitry and electronic gizmos of the technology itself - it's the design sensibility of such decidedly non-high tech elements as wood, copper, and paint.
The popularity of spam began in World War II, but its prevalence has persisted to this day despite changing tastes and competitors.