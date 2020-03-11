An Animated Chart Showing The Growth Of Coronavirus Around The World
After the initial spike in China, Covid-19 has rapidly spread around the world. Here's how it's grown since late January.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
It's called "San Francisco," and it was taken in Alamo Square Park in 1956. It is an unruly and liberating photograph, both loaded and elusive, and, so far as I know, quite unlike any picture that had ever been published before,
I do not subscribe to Silicon Valley's idea of wellness, which arguably makes me a kind of ideal subject for dopamine fasting. If dopamine fasting truly is hacking your brain chemistry, then it should work on me regardless of my own biases, right?
Sometimes in life you can run and you can hide.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games.
The White House and other government bodies were forced to scramble to clarify several incorrect statements from the president's address last night.
Citizen scientists found that pet cats have an ecological impact greater than native predators.
An explanation of how gears affect the properties of rotational motion and how the shape of their teeth is way more sophisticated than it may initially seem.
When a young rancher went missing, his family said he'd skipped town. But his friends knew him better than that, and they refused to let him simply disappear.
The coronavirus is coming to you. It's coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It's a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.
New Rochelle residents say New York state's containment strategy is more political bluster than effective health policy.
"Bamboozled" is a perfect fit for game night, but don't be surprised when you get duped by a loved one.
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
Score big savings on sweet knives.
Jamie Foxx dies (or does he?!) and goes to find his soul in what looks like another emotional — and visually stunning — journey from Pixar.
Daniel Yomtobian built an empire on dubious online advertising traffic. It finally crumbled.
Like major contagions throughout history, the new coronavirus causes fear as well as illness. The remedy for both, it turns out, is the same.
Peter Ruggiero demonstrates what can be done to vastly improve traveler experience at Laguardia Airport in New York City.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
As COVID-19 spreads, King County in Washington State took an unprecedented step to quarantine and isolate Coronavirus patients to avoid overcrowding hospitals. Here's an inside look at the Econo Lodge.
Even before it opened at the dawn of the year 2000, London's Millennium Dome had become a byword for failure. But two decades on, it could be time for a reassessment.
Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
For the first time, Nancy Wexler reveals that she has inherited the disease she has spent her life studying.
The correct answer is "you can always fit at least one more."
Eric Andre returns to the big screen with Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddis in a nonsensical comedy that's sure to make heads turn.
The agency used to be the USA's global health leader. Then came Trump's appointees and their deadly arrogance.
Microbes have lived in Cuatro Ciénegas for 500 million years. They've survived countless cataclysms and extinctions. But can they survive us?
A high speed camera reveals the behavior of one of the bird kingdom's most unique creatures.
The world we experience as "out there" is actually a reconstruction of reality that is built inside our heads. It's an act of creation by the storytelling brain.
Sometimes, it's better to just pay for a visit to the repair guy.
With an elitely strange cast of Ice, Rutger Hauer, Charles S. Dutton, F. Murray Abraham, John C. McGinley and Gary Busey and a slew of WTF moments, the adaptation of "The Most Dangerous Game" is equal parts bizarrely funny and moving.
The pictures of the man dressed as a hand sanitizer during the global coronavirus outbreak went viral and caused outrage online.
The 2019 NFL season will be remembered for a host of unusual storylines.
Your IT guys were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
While regular people stock up on water and canned goods amid coronavirus worries, members of the 1 percent are preparing more expensive backup plans.
A happy accident in the laboratory has led to a breakthrough discovery that not only solved a problem that stood for more than half a century, but has major implications for the development of quantum computers and sensors.
Late last year, Kiara Bolade earned $500 making French toast, eggs and bacon at home in her kitchen.
The intricate journey of the virus that causes Covid-19.
The health and longevity of Americans are correlated to the places that they live, as illustrated in this map of the United States highlighting the counties where Americans have a life expectancy of 80 years or more.
Here's how to figure out which ones to get.
When it rains, it pours.
The pilum was ideally designed to take down a charging enemy — or at least take their shield away. Here's how.
There's almost always at least one signature spacecraft for any of these space-based sci-fi shows.
Homeownership used to be part of the American dream. Now it's both a dream and a nightmare.