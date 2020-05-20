'This Thing Absolutely Turned Out Perfect': Construction Workers Do A Top-Notch Job Building A Concrete Staircase
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.
The podcast built a loyal audience. So did its hosts. But in the past month, the "Call Her Daddy" empire has tumbled, exposing the inevitable issues media companies face when their star employees morph into powerful influencers.
Somebody give his a "father of the year" award right now.
A new story released on Star Wars's official website says that after George Lucas saw "The Empire Strikes Back," he asked for a few tweaks to the film's ending.
Jason Derulo has seriously intensified his TikTok presence during quarantine. He's got special effects, a new song and a controversy.
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.
The sinister-sounding Sigma Group existed for one purpose: Bringing peace to the streets of Greece.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO's response to the coronavirus pandemic is starting to alienate his fans.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
"The strike was blinding and deafening and the smell of used model rocket engines lingered for some time afterwards."
How the billionaire philanthropist displaced George Soros as the chief bogeyman of the right.
You can't give the grill the attention it needs when you're juggling utensils. The Connect-it BBQ Teel Set features a magnetic spatula and fork with a versatile multi-use design for convenience.
A roundup of the best sketches of the 45th season of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" featuring Eddie Murphy, John Mulaney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Styles and more.
The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically transformed the global retail industry landscape. Here's a data visualization of which brands have grown and declined the most.
We can't decide if this is horrifying or hilarious, but we know it's ingenious, for sure.
The strange psychology that shapes your reactions.
Sometimes all a car needs is a through washing and detailing to be restored to a beautiful, pristine state.
All the differences you'll find between the fast food restaurant here and overseas.
Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are about to star in the biggest spaceflight event of the decade.
What happens when you're quarantined in a crumbling home in a remote village where you barely speak the language and can't get home to your loved ones? Does life quickly become a nightmare?
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
From the people who brought you the iPhone: a whole new theatrical experience.
Deep into quarantine, the test kitchen staff share their iterations of the comfort-food staple.
The coronavirus is coursing through different parts of the U.S. in different ways, making the crisis harder to predict, control, or understand.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
Azcrac and you shall receive.
Horsepower ain't cheap but Donut Media crunched the numbers and found the cars with the best horsepower without breaking the bank.
"Each species that we photograph is precious, irreplaceable, and in my mind, has a basic right to exist."
Amid toilet paper shortages, many Americans are making the switch — but does all the fuss about bidets really hold water?
Months into the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of forgotten cruise ship employees have no idea when they'll be back on land.
The Montana musician performs this cut off Nirvana's "In Utero" with a very scenic backdrop.
The coronavirus and our disastrous national response to it has smashed optimists like me in the head.
The Secret Service has warned that scammers have already bilked state governments for millions of dollars.
In this 1956 clip, British hairdresser Raymond Bessone shows off the two-tone hair style, "expected to become very popular."
Conspiracy theories about the pandemic have gained more traction than mainstream online events. Here's how.
A Caroline County family discovered nearly one million dollars in cash after running over bags filled with bills while on a Saturday afternoon drive.
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party!"
Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City is trying an experiment in social distancing.
Imagine this: the year is 2013. You've got 25 billion dollars you'd like to flush down the toilet, but your personal commode simply can't handle an entire cargo plane full of 100-dollar bills. Luckily for you, Uber is there.
"I didn't think it was actually going to try to land but once it did I thought he was about to crash into the cars in front of me," explained the driver that filmed the landing.
Immunity jealousy is probably going to be a thing. And experts say it could make an already difficult situation a lot worse.
Nothing says "See? Normal!" like "Football Night in America."
A trail-guide witnesses a game of cat and mouse between a python and a hyena at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
"I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, have preexisting conditions or not. It can affect you."
A mysterious outbreak. Hundreds of stricken schoolgirls. Was it an illness, or was something darker to blame?