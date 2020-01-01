Coffee Cup Lids Aren't Perfect, But They've Come A Long Way
Let us know when they're leakproof.
Nope, cleaning is not caring.
The airport on St. Helena helped connect it to the outside world but not without controversy.
Lucy the boxer won't let this gate stop her from getting what she wants.
An explorer searches an abandoned movie set in Iceland.
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
One of the key differences between the trilogy we see now and Lucas's vision is the treatment of Palpatine.
Female graduates of the largest majority-Mormon university earn on average $800 a year. What gives?
Breakthroughs include measuring the true nature of the universe, finding new species of human ancestors and unlocking new ways to fight disease.
Come for Brighton player Alireza Jahanbakhsh's beautiful goal against Chelsea, stay for his stunned celebration.
This poor family truly cannot catch a break.
The California Consumer Privacy Act gives Californians some control over their data, but only if they know how to take advantage of it.
The video was created to show off the University of Wisconsin. Instead, it set off a furor and a reckoning over what it means to be a black student on campus.
If you're going to spend $38 million on a house, getting a dinosaur skeleton is a real perk.
With remarkable clarity, Greta Gerwig's adaptation establishes love and its complement, sacrifice, as mutually engaged emotions.
"Blinded by the Light," "Late Night" and other 2019 movies that warranted more accolades and a bigger spotlight.
A state law meant to protect workers at companies like Uber and Lyft takes effect on Wednesday. Some say it will limit their prospects.
This year, Americans will almost certainly elect the oldest president, the youngest president, or the only president to ever win reelection following impeachment.
As the Treasury Department prepared to enact the 2017 Republican tax overhaul, corporate lobbyists swarmed — and won big.
15 images, by 14 photographers, that have resonated most with us in the past decade.
The Warped Perception YouTube demonstrates the science of what's happening inside a exhaust emission control device.
"Long Shot," starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, was the best romantic comedy of 2019. Go watch it.
Remove yourself from the tyranny of endless self-improvement.
For millennials, Y2K felt like an apocalypse. Twenty years later, we're still anxious.
On New Year's resolutions and why you don't need to make them.
For migrants who speak Mayan languages, a grassroots group of interpreters is often their only hope for receiving asylum.
From Midsommar to Twin Peaks to Hadestown, artists dreamed of a better world — but were stuck with the one we live in now.
Please, make it stop.
"Russia is when your fat cat lays down on the piano."
The director wanted his World War I drama to feel more like "a ticking-clock thriller" than a war movie.
Let's do what has to be done, and call out the worst cars of the two thousand teens. Because someone has to.
Some of their go-to sandwiches are the The Lil' Coppolla, Broccoli Reuben and Muffuletta.
What's the counterpoint to toxic fandom? Rude fandom.
The newly discovered monument featured standing stones that were arranged in a circular pattern around a spot bearing the distinctive traces of a powerful lightning strike. Intriguingly, the new research indicates that the structure itself may have been deliberately built to attract lightning.
Rhesus macaques were introduced to Silver Springs state park in the 30s but, now 400 strong, they harbor a disease fatal to humans.
In "The Great Pretender," Susannah Cahalan explores a landmark study that helped to change the way we judge sanity.
We sincerely hope the other driver in the accident is okay.
Eight board members and the former president of the organization have resigned amid outcry over how it handled a member's criticism of another member's book.
Here are the 10 most glaring examples of films this past decade where critical praise became overpraise.
Guess this amazing talent runs in the family.
In the early aughts the internet was less dangerous than it was disruptive. That's changed.
Best known as the most feared and frigid outpost of the Soviet gulag, Magadan struggles to keep its residents from fleeing.
The prototype console was once dismissed as a myth. Now it's about to sell for a considerable sum of money.
In 2019, I worked at seven different companies as a temp — some big, some small, some recognizable, some obscure. Here's what happened.
"I have never seen anything like it. It was a complete nightmare, hundreds of accidents. We were stranded for a total of five hours."
Cheaper iPhones, keyboards that work... oh my.
A decade's worth of stellar cinematic sequences, from "The Social Network" to "Parasite."
