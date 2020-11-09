What Happens When CNN Tries To Fact Check 'Stop The Steal' Protesters
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
The new vice-president elect got the news while she was out on a jog.
Joe Biden said he intended to be a president who "seeks not to divide, but to unify."
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
The presidential season finale is here.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
"Rudy what is your plan next, like for yourself?"
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
Since you can't say, "I like eating and being able to pay my rent," you'll need to understand what type of company you're applying to.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over the future of the Affordable Care Act — the third time in eight years the ACA has been on the brink of life or death at the high court.
The parenting vibes are very different on the two coasts.
"I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control," Bill Gates tweeted shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the winner by the Associated Press on Saturday.
In the right hands, conspiracy theory-inspired movies tap into a deeper sense of unease and distrust. They can also feed into it.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
For a show that in recent years has leaned heavily on very current pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative, it's a head-spinning shift of genre and generations. What's going on?
Christopher Nolan's latest film comes to digital and Blu-ray on December 15.
"Events? Why would we do events?"
This year's winners showcased an expanded worldview, but also one really unexpected trend.
"I don't trust this green fellow one bit."
The wealthy have made peace with the election! Bankers are practicing positive thinking! The stock market is a living thing, and it is happy!
Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, cementing the lead in a frenzied global race that has unfolded at record-breaking speed.
We've often heard about microwaves interfering with WiFi signals, but here you can see it firsthand.
"If someone is from the Amazon," says Evgenia Fotiou, an anthropologist who studies Western ayahuasca usage, "they bring some legitimacy" to an ayahuasca ritual.
"I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said.
The Lock Picking Lawyer is given a formidable challenge by a fan. Can he pick this high-tech lock?
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
Though not so much "open" as "rip apart."
We love it when books have in-world maps included, and this collection of them is something we desperately want to revisit.
It helps folks who don't feel like choosing a show.
Players from the NY Giants and Washington Football team fumbled and fumbled and fumbled.
False confessions are not rare: More than a quarter of the 365 people exonerated in recent decades by the nonprofit Innocence Project had confessed to their alleged crime.
Trump had a plan to to disrupt the vote. Here's why it didn't work.
Julie Nolke's magic mirror has a sick premonition about her personal life.
A book is out about a young woman whose job in the White House is taping back together documents the president has torn up so the administration can get work done. Too soon, or just right?
Sure it's gross, but human mastery over its chemistry allowed the success of agriculture — and the rise of civilization.
Soccer player Valentino Lazaro scored an outrageous goal by twisting his body and looped the ball into the net.
In Season 2 of the Disney+ series, the traditional sounds of "Star Wars" collide with Swedish heavy metal.
Most efforts to take on climate change have focused on power plants, cars and factories. Food has always been an afterthought. Here's why that's dangerous.
Contestant Burt Thakur teared up and shared an emotional story about how Alex Trebek touched his life and "taught him English."
Doctors and scientists expect a night-and-day difference in how the Biden administration will seek to handle the coronavirus.
With the GOP almost certain to hold the Senate, millions of Americans will be defenseless if the Court decides to take away their health coverage.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is perhaps the most important figure who hasn't weighed in publicly.
Finally, you can enjoy our first lengthy tests of the weirdly positioned $299 Series S.
Sarah Natochenny explains how American voice actors dub over Japanese voices for anime audiences in the West.
A school teacher from North Beach on a nature walk was the first to report a new invasive species in the US: the black bean bug from Asia. The bug poses a threat to local crops like sugarcane.
Newspapers from around the globe featured President-Elect Joe Biden on their Sunday front pages.
"Rudy what is your plan next, like for yourself?"
Would you harm yourself just to get at someone else? Spite is in us all, but there are unexpected benefits to it.
Fried onion meets 1984.
The beloved quizmaster died at the age of 80 on Sunday, after battling pancreatic cancer.