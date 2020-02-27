Man Has Surprisingly Close Encounter With Black Bear
It's not every day that you stumble upon a bear two feet away.
It's not every day that you stumble upon a bear two feet away.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
"One thing you almost certainly do not need to do right now: Buy a face mask."
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer did a little twerking onstage with Juvenile during a performance of "Back That Azz Up" during a campaign stop in South Carolina.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Four of the world's top runners reveal how they prepare for grueling races, both mentally and physically.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some, watch this cautionary tale.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When your pets want your attention, sometimes they go for the extreme.
30 years later, there's no doubt that the quirky looking Pontiac Trans Sport is the coolest GM minivan ever. But what many don't realize is that the absolute Holy Grail version of the Trans Sport was offered only in Europe.
From late October 1998 to the end of the year, 1.8 million units of the gremlin-like toy were sold. By the end of 1999, it was 14 million. It's a shame we had to destroy them.
What could possibly go wrong?
Photographing the jewel-toned waters jutting up against beaches and the salt-speckled lagoons, Tobias Hägg frames some of Earth's most striking landscapes.
A private satellite that is low on fuel could survive five more years because another satellite has come to its rescue — a technique that could be used by future service spacecraft.
It's not every day that you stumble upon a bear two feet away.
GardaWorld built an armored truck empire while taking shortcuts. Mayhem followed. An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times
How Trump destroyed his enemies and bent the government to his will.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
You'd think all sheep were docile and not that into parkour. You'd be wrong about this particular sheep.
In late 1918 the world's greatest killer — Spanish flu — roared towards Gunnison, a mountain town in Colorado.
Fiona the hippo is the social media star of the Cincinnati Zoo and it's not hard to see why.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
Brianna Jaynes asked for help for her drug addiction. Then Florida's rehab industry exploited her for profit.
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
The changes in the primaries that made it harder for the South Bend mayor to succeed also constitute progress for his party.
NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, voiced their opposition to the proposed collective bargaining agreement.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Just a regular, non-stressful day at work.
I was unusually devoted to an eco-friendly brand of toilet paper. When it disappeared from the market, I had to know why.
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
She built herself into rap's boldest, brashest new voice — all while mourning her mom and chasing a degree.
The first reported US Covid-19 death comes as 800 new cases were confirmed in South Korea.
Joey, an Atlantic White-Spotted Octopus, is a sight to behold.
The senator might end Super Tuesday having not won a single of the 18 states that have voted. But she insists she's not going anywhere.
Rising soil salinity is a serious, climate change-linked issue that producers are increasingly struggling with.
We thought sheep were pretty chill animals. Turns out they can be very much the opposite of that when they're in the mood to butt heads.
Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey is at risk of losing his job after a powerful investor is pushing for change.
A few glimpses into the landscape of Maryland and some of the animals and people calling it home.
Andy Rehfeldt took the heavy metal guitars from Black Sabbath's "Into The Void" and added ABBA's vocals from "Take A Chance On Me."
Venture capital arrives for psychedelics.
The violence raged across the north-east of India's capital for four days as mosques were set alight, Muslims were burned alive in their homes or dragged out into the streets and lynched.
Mr. Bobby Cat is as chill as a cucumber watching his favorite cartoons in a comfy chair.
The biggest day of the primary season began in the mid-to-late 1980s when Southern Democrats pushed their states to move up to try to stop whom they saw as liberal candidates who couldn't win.
"I raise a glass of Two Buck Chuck in your honor."
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
Turnout for the 2020 primary is on track to match — or even best — 2008's record, setting the stage for a strong Super Tuesday.
For decades it has been the dominant metaphor in neuroscience. But could this idea have been leading us astray all along?
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
The Super Tuesday state is the former New York mayor's best shot at primary delegates — and he knows it
A woman writes on the relationship between immigrants and the stigma of mental illness.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
Before "Friends," "General Hospital" ruled the airwaves.
Supermarkets are evolving in the age of algorithms and apps.
After Bayern fans twice unfurled banners that crudely insulted Hoffenheim financial backer Dietmar Hopp, the players first stopped playing and then spent the rest of the match time juggling the ball to each other.