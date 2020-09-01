Someone Built A Circular Swimming Fixture For A Seal And It's Oddly Satisfying To Watch
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
Oliver doesn't hold back drawing a connection between the current political climate, the sentiment around the country and network TV programs that stoke unecessary fear into our daily lives.
You might want to check with your legal team before Steve Carell starts riffing.
A little girl in Taiwan suffered only minor injuries after being caught in a kite.
The detail and precision are a thing of beauty. Stay till the end to see a successful test drive.
Réunion Islands is one of the highest-risk locations for shark encounters in the world. Surfing there is illegal except for two netted safe areas. That's where Nelly Guichard — the only woman part of the shark spotting team — works.
Woo's secrets are now industry standard and his fans include the likes of Quentin Tarantino and others. His signature techniques and over-the-top exaggeration helped set an iconic era for action cinema.
The backlash to Tyra Banks' iconic reality show is growing louder — but don't confuse criticism for cancellation.
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.
"I had been photographing my own cats in this '80s Olan Mills style for years. I began to offer pet portraits on my unique backdrops and sets in my DTLA studio, and the rest is history!"
Need to block out the sounds of your noisy roommate? Apple's AirPods Pro offer top-notch noise-cancelling despite their small size, and Amazon has them on sale for just $220.
Ed Pratt attempts to trek the Mukur Road in Kazakhstan, one of the most remote roads in the world, with lack of access to supplies or food.
Year-over-year median prices of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments across the top five rental markets went down, while median prices in smaller cities went up.
Police brutality is everywhere in America, chronicled extensively through smartphone footage. The Verge decided to talk to the people behind the films, to better understand this summer of protest.
Drew Gooden explains why the laugh track is going out of style with the changing attitudes of TV watchers.
A new book argues that the threat of secession has never left American politics.
Exclusive new emissions analysis shows how much more dangerous SUVs are for the climate than smaller vehicles and how they have become part of our lives.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Yes, but it's risky to procrastinate.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
We all know our passwords probably aren't as safe as they should be — but would it take a hacker nine months to guess yours, or 25 seconds?
I knew when I took this job it would come with online and offline slings and arrows.
As headlines trumpet the alleged exodus of New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple, comedian Ronnie Lordi made a supercut of Leonardo DiCaprio movies to explain why he ain't leaving.
Current and former workers at Carta, a hot Silicon Valley fintech company, said they were belittled, excluded and punished if they spoke up.
This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo's platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.
Initially created for use during World War I, tear gas eventually made its way into the hands of US police. Now, the chemical gas is widely used on protestors and demonstrators — despite now being banned for use in modern warfare.
Close relatives of sea urchins and starfish, these flower-like animals called crinoids attached to driftwood to become full-time ocean sailors.
Out in Umeå, Sweden, two friends wanted to take a ride on their jet ski. But like everything else in 2020, the universe said not so fast.
Trump's first international trip was supposed to cast him as an independent leader who rewrote the diplomacy rulebook. Instead he wound up looking like a Saudi lapdog.
Built using parts sourced from various vehicles, Rich Rebuilds decided to make a Tesla-inspired ATV all by himself.
While SpaceX didn't pull off a doubleheader Sunday launch like it planned, the company still managed a rare feat.
Off the coast of Curaçao, at a depth of 60 feet, aquanaut Fabien Cousteau is looking to create the world's largest underwater research habitat.
"The Voice In Your Head," is a surreal comedy about an oﬃce worker who has resigned to spending every waking hour tortured by the negative voice constantly upending his day. But is the voice just a voice, or something bigger?
A 40 percent discount is nothing to sneeze at — especially if you plan on picking up multiple Echo Dots for your home.
Two years ago, conservative and far-right actors began fighting their supposed mass-silencing by Big Tech. Now, said silencing is being used as a selling point to promote the rise of new alternate platforms.
A decade ago, the star's music was ubiquitous. Today, it's niche. How did a genre defined by popularity become unpopular?
A monthslong investigation revealed that Oportun Inc., which was founded to help Latino immigrants build credit, routinely uses lawsuits to intimidate a vulnerable population into keeping up with high-interest loan payments — even amid COVID-19.
Silfra, in Þingvellir, Iceland, is where the Eurasian and North American continental plates meet. Technically you're diving between two continents, but reality isn't always that clear cut.
The author of "The Da Vinci Code" just released a classical music album for children. It happens to be one of the assets he and his wife are disputing in lawsuits over their divorce.
Teams and leagues have perfected the art of exploiting the inherent fervor of sports fandom.
Answer: "Grizzly II," a bonkers unfinished '80s monster movie that you've almost certainly never seen. It took Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen and some fearless filmmakers to get it made. Now it's being resurrected for the world to see. But how? And why?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
'Madden 21' players are demanding the NFL drop their EA Sports partnership. How did they mess up a classic game so bad?
"The culture was in pursuit of thinness at any cost." A crusade against Tanya Zuckerbrot's F-Factor diet.
Not that long ago, it was American oil powers — not tech giants — that ruled the economy and influenced world events.
Cyrus performed her hit new single "Midnight Sky."
"We must sexualize the USPS in order to save it" might be one of the most emblematic statements made all year — but the post office has long been horny as hell.
Twinkies? Ho Hos? Zingers? Which is least likely to murder me from the inside?
