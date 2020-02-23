A Canadian Chef Helped Popularize And Re-Invent Sushi In North America
Chef Hidekazu Tojo is nothing short of a living legend.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."
Why you can actually put your health at risk by sleeping through take-off and/or landing.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
A Finnish YouTuber on the Brick Experiment Channel creates a LEGO machine gun that shoots playing cards.
Take a tour behind the mind-blowing special effects that went into The Mandalorian's backdrop.
A YouTuber shows the many hours it took to build a space rocket made entirely out of matches — only to quickly watch it burn into oblivion after a few short minutes.
The lack of congressional oversight on ITT — a small police training company founded in Chicago that has trained more than 600 officers in El Salvador — is even more troubling given the behavior of some of the US officers running the program.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
Revitalization of a traditional agricultural practice known as farmer managed natural regeneration is bringing new life to millions of acres of degraded land while boosting food, fuel, habitat and carbon storage.
Gianna "Gigi" Bryant didn't get to live her full life or achieve her grandest hoop dreams. But for those who knew her, the memories of her time on and around the court will last forever.
For three years in a row, Sweden's second-largest city has been declared the world's most sustainable destination.
Teachers from Decatur Public Schools reveal to the students they chose as their inspiration how much they mean to them.
"Mad" Mike Hughes at times said his rocket launches aimed to prove the Earth's shape, but a representative told BuzzFeed News that was all for publicity.
It's both harder and easier than you'd think.
Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.
No amount of new technology can fix algorithmic bias. But changing how we hire people will.
Meanwhile, late-night users are being told to go to bed already.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
The episode shows how China's public has an decreasing level of trust in the government since the outbreak of the coronavirus, say experts.
Drinking doesn't have to sabotage your health goals, if you do it right.
This machine is probably the fastest and most luxurious thing you can buy that has four-wheels.
Surviving capture wasn't an option. A show trial in North Korea and execution would almost certainly be the punishment — particularly since the guard was absconding with a prisoner.
A surprising star collision is making scientists rethink what they know about the universe.
Negative ion products are all the rage these days, but the making of these products may have some hidden, insidious effects.
A new book revisits the designer's visionary work, which advanced everything from flexible, "living" structures to micro-houses.
Aymann Ismail has a crisis of faith.
Health experts say it's time to prepare for worldwide spread on all continents.
Tyson Fury wins the WBC world heavyweight title after producing a sensational performance against Deontay Wilder.
"A video of the shelves of a dying Kmart stocked with well over a hundred chairs."
The former vice president blamed big spending by Tom Steyer for his drop in support among black voters in South Carolina.
An unprecedented data set shows where the encyclopedia's editors are, where they aren't and why.
A new type of engine promises to make rockets not only more fuel-efficient but also more lightweight and less complicated to construct. There's just one problem.
After a childhood filled with intrusive medical interventions for misaligned eyes, Liane Kupferberg Carter wrestles with learning to see herself and others clearly.
It's a beautiful — and dangerous — form of art.
What do you call a person who learns just enough code to make an app for four family members, and no more? A home cook.
The unexpected engineer of mangrove ecosystems is a jellyfish that swims the wrong way.
America's infrastructure is in desperate need of investment. President Donald Trump promised to fix it. What happened?
Its carapace weighed more than 2,524 pounds alone.
For seven decades, India has been held together by its constitution, which promises equality to all. But Narendra Modi's BJP is remaking the nation into one where some people count as more Indian than others.
A team of South Dakota State University women's basketball players put on a show at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center by making five consecutive half-court shots.
We may have made a horrible mistake by unnecessarily making our consumer electronics devices smart — and removing generations of future use in the process.
Solving the housing crisis means organizing everyone who suffers when communities block the construction of new apartments.
Dozens of studies find remote workers happy and productive. Why not let them be?
While most people recognize the obvious benefits of recognition software for their personal repository of photos, the privacy implications at scale are highly concerning.
Vertical farming could make agriculture more robust and sustainable. To unlock that potential, scientists are redesigning crops for urban life.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
Vintage photos of badass women riding their choppers, imagining a bleak future without humans and more best photos of the week.
Sanders, coming off a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses and a narrow victory in the New Hampshire primary, rode a wave of support from young voters, liberal voters and Latinos to a runaway first-place finish in Saturday's contest.
