Can An Egg Really Fix A Leaky Radiator?
The team at Donut Media look into some of the biggest farmer car hacks and sees if they actually check out.
The team at Donut Media look into some of the biggest farmer car hacks and sees if they actually check out.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The team at Donut Media look into some of the biggest farmer car hacks and sees if they actually check out.
The world of tomorrow has finally come today. Be optimistic that humanity can accomplish this, or be pessimistic that we had to.
A climate change protest blocking traffic on I-495 went off the rails as a parolee pleaded with the activists that he needed to get to work.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
"I can't get it out of my head."
The original "Predator" was such a big hit because the filmmakers pulled off the perfect menacing atmosphere. Here's where the sequels and reboots lost their way.
Why we're seeing so little progress not just on vaccines, but even on sunscreen.
After surviving a mass shooting and posting a photo of her bloodied face, a woman was called a "crisis actor" and told to "vote."
The surprisingly recent history of the high five, Elaine Benes's boyfriend's favorite hand gesture.
Traffic deaths increased between 2020 and 2021. Here's what this year's numbers show so far.
As the first few Gen Z candidates navigate runs for Congress, questions remain over how coming of age during intense national political division will shape Gen Z candidates' approach to politics.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The Cure memorably made it clear you don't tell them to get off the stage for Robert Palmer.
The Pennsylvania Democrat's social media feeds have become increasingly peppered with homemade memes aimed at his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Hakone-en Aquarium replaced their delicious horse mackerel with a much cheaper alternative (saba). The penguins took notice.
Blue Hill at Stone Barns' compelling vision — that a fine dining restaurant could be a model for changing the world — seduced diners, would-be employees, and thought leaders alike.
This week, we're hanging on by a thread! At least there's some good art out there to enjoy (read: Minion-related tweets).
Everaldo, who plays for Kashima Antlers, tied the game against Cerezo Osaka in Japan's J1 League with an overhead kick that he conjured out of thin air.
Regrets? Dakota Johnson and Robert Pattinson have a few…
Artist Gergely Dudas has created a very cute but confounding image full of tortoises and one snake. See if you can spot it.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder's new show "The Rehearsal" releases on HBO on July 15, and is all about eliminating the possibility of chance.
Kanye West has tried his hand at everything from music to fashion design. Now he wants to build a car.
From now through Friday, July 8, you can save big on some stylish shorts.
Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) complete the "Clerks" trilogy with this extremely meta movie about their attempt to tell the story of their lives.
Redditors had a wide selection of film recommendations at hand when someone asked about the films that left viewers "speechless."
Debra Messing was fed up. The former "Will & Grace" star was among dozens of celebrity Democratic supporters and activists who joined a call with White House aides last Monday to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Three friends — Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — get caught up in a whodunit drama that features an ensemble cast of Robert DeNiro, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña and many more.
Editors quietly laid to rest the template to rest in 2020. Goodnight, sweet prince
Slogans not just telling you how to live your life, but doing it with arrogance.
We hope everyone is okay but this has got to be the last thing you want to happen on July 4.
Think you're wealthy? Think again.
Sakhile from Safari and Surf explains everything you need to know about Zulu clicks in a three minute lesson.
Residents at London's most bougie co-living apartments say break-ins, crap facilities and rip-off prices are ruining their stay.
It's never too late to make a career pivot.
The "Stranger Things" cast being challenged to take a friendship test for Glamour Magazine is our favorite thing right now.
A viral Reddit thread reminds us that there are some things we can't do as we get older, and some things we shouldn't.
The band said they were "totally blown away" by the scene in which Joseph Quinn's character Eddie Munson plays "Master of Puppets" in the Upside Down.
It's not a concert in Toronto until Drake makes a surprise appearance on stage.
Inventory levels just spiked 100 percent in 137 regional housing markets.
Is such mass violence all the more unstoppable when it means almost nothing to the perpetrator?
SungWon Cho successfully captures that horrible feeling when your date really doesn't care about what you're talking about.
"I have apps that analyse every bird, plane and plant — now I need my sense of wonder back."
Reviewers agree: These wireless earbuds sound excellent and effectively cut out background noise at a price point that's hard to beat.
In a clip from "48 Hours At Rockfield," former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher explains how his interaction with former French soccer star Eric Cantona left him speechless.
Being critical all the time is exhausting. Here's how to dial it back.
2-year-old Aiden McCarthy was separated from his parents in the chaos of the shooting.